Jennifer Lopez says ‘I’ve never been better’ amid Ben Affleck romance: ‘It’s the best time of my life’

Jennifer Lopez is living her best life.

On Monday, the singer discussed her latest single with Rauw Alejandroand, titled "Cambia El Paso" ("Change the Step") and revealed she’s having the "best time of my life."

"I’m super happy," the 51-year-old told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. "I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you?’ ‘What’s going on?’ ‘Are you OK?’ This is it. I’ve never been better."

Lopez split from Alex Rodriguez and is now dating former fiancé Ben Affleck.

"I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own," the mother of twins shared. "And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at."

"I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the good wishes," she continued. "And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life."

Lopez said she was in the Dominican Republic filming her upcoming romantic comedy "Shotgun Wedding" when the star realized she finally "got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own."

"I’m good," Lopez explained. "I love my life right now. I love what I’m doing. I love where I’m at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming. And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind love always inspires me."

Lopez noted that while "some people really get inspired when they’re heartbroken," the "opposite" applies to her. That’s why she was so compelled to record new music.

"When I feel really good, I really feel like I do my best music," said Lopez. "And so I got back from the Dominican Republic and I immediately had notified everybody that I know and like, I want to get in the studio."

Lopez and Affleck, 48, dated in 2002 and were engaged by the end of the year. However, they postponed their wedding just days before they were set to walk down the aisle in 2003. In 2004, Lopez and the Oscar winner officially split.

Affleck went on to marry another Jennifer – actress Jennifer Garner. That union lasted from 2005 until 2018. The pair share three children.

Lopez has said "I do" three times: first to actor Ojani Noa from 1997 until 1998, then to choreographer Cris Judd from 2001 until 2003 and then to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 until 2014. She and Anthony, 52, share twins.