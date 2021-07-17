Jennifer Lopez's kids tag along during star's latest house hunting trip with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted house hunting again on Friday, but this time the singer's kids were in tow.

Max and Emme joined Lopez, 51, and Affleck while the two were house hunting in Santa Monica.

Lopez was also seen out-and-about on Thursday house shopping with her beau. It was reported earlier this year that Lopez is looking to relocated from Miami to Los Angeles, where the 48-year-old actor currently resides.

A source previously told TMZ that while the two have been seen looking for houses together, they don’t yet have plans to move in together just yet – and that Affleck is just lending a helping hand.

Among the properties they toured was a Beverly Park mansion listed for $63.95 million. The over-31,000 square-foot home sits on a 1.4-acre plot on Billionaire’s Row.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship after the singer and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, called it quits in April.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple said in a statement at the time.

Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged for roughly two years. The two split in 2004 and Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. The pair – who share three children together – divorced in 2018.

Lopez shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.