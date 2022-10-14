Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cozy up for first red carpet appearance since getting married

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first red carpet debut as a married couple on Thursday night.

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, attended the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear runway show.

The couple posed on the red carpet together.

Lopez wore a black low-cut gown accessorized with a black hat. Affleck matched his now-wife by also wearing all black.

Lopez and Affleck were legally married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on July 16. They had a short and sweet marriage ceremony at the A Little White Wedding Chapel around midnight.

The two shared pizza and Diet Coke on the way back to Los Angeles following the nuptials, Page Six reported at the time.

The "On the Floor" singer also filed to legally change her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another," the musician wrote when announcing the marriage to her fans in a newsletter. "We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

The couple later celebrated their union with a 3-day extravaganza at Affleck's 87-acre Georgia estate in August.

Following the wedding event, the two traveled to Paris for their honeymoon.

Affleck proposed to Lopez in April after the two rekindled their romance. The couple first dated in 2002 and were engaged to be married in 2003 before calling off the wedding and eventually splitting.

The couple does not have any children together but share several children from previous relationships.

Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Lopez is mom to 14-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian 'Max', with former husband Marc Anthony. She was previously married to backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001-03, and had a one-year marriage to Ojani Noa which ended in 1998.

