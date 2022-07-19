Jennifer Lopez has been planning to change her name to 'Affleck' since 2003

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez has been planning to change her name to "Jennifer Lynn Affleck" since 2003.

Lopez and Affleck obtained a marriage license in Nevada on Saturday. They had a short and sweet marriage ceremony at the A Little White Wedding Chapel around midnight.

The two shared pizza and diet coke on the way back to Los Angeles following the nuptials, Page Six reported.

The "On the Floor" singer also filed to legally change her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another," Lopez wrote in her newsletter, where she announced the marriage on Sunday.

"We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

Lopez has been planning on changing her last name to "Affleck" since the first time she was engaged to be married to the "Deep Water" actor. The "Let's Get Loud" singer spoke about it in a resurfaced interview from 2003 - the year the two were originally set to be married.

"What do you think my name will be?" Lopez asked in the interview before adding, "Am I going to change it professionally, you mean?"

"No, I think I'm going to stay with Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously."

"So, what will your stationary say?" the interviewer asked the pop star.

"Jennifer Affleck," she responded.

"J.Af…Doesn't have quite the same ring to it," Lopez joked. "But you gotta make sacrifices."

"Actually Jennifer Affleck is a good name," the interviewer said.

"It's not bad. It's not bad," she responded. "I'll take it."

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in 2003. They postponed their wedding three days before the special moment was set to take place and officially broke off their engagement in January 2004.

The two rekindled their relationship in April 2021 and were engaged within the year after being married to other people.