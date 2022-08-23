Jennifer Lopez shares first look at wedding to Ben Affleck

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez - or Jennifer Affleck - shared the first look at her 3-day wedding extravaganza on Instagram.

JLo celebrated her marriage to Affleck over the weekend at the actor's 87-acre Georgia estate. The pair originally tied the knot on July 17 during an impromptu visit to a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer gave fans a glimpse at the weekend in a newsletter tease on Instagram.

The weekend kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday.

The actress and her husband honored the nuptials again Saturday in front of a larger group of family and friends.

Lopez was dressed in all her bridal glory wearing a custom Ralph Lauren gown, with a high neckline and ruffled sleeves to match a long train. Backless detailing could be seen peeking through her cathedral-length veil as she walked side-by-side her husband on the grounds of the 87-acre plantation home.

Affleck matched his beaming bride by sporting a white tuxedo coat with a black bow-tie and slacks as he wrapped his arms around his new wife while they made their way across a white runner leading to one of the many picturesque spots on the property.

All the guests wore white as well.

The three-day weekend concluded with a brunch on Sunday.

Mr. and Mrs. Affleck's wedding was attended by roughly 135 guests, a source told Fox News Digital.

The insider revealed that attendees left with straw gift bags that were monogrammed with the newlyweds’ initials "J.B". The source described the contents of the bags as "a taste of Georgia."

Lopez and Affleck got legally married during a tiny wedding in Las Vegas on July 17.

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another," the musician wrote when announcing the marriage to her fans in a newsletter. "We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.

Affleck proposed to Lopez in April after the two rekindled their romance. The couple first dated in 2002 and were engaged to be married in 2003 before calling off the wedding and eventually splitting.

The couple does not have any children together but share several children from previous relationships.

Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Lopez is mom to 14-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian 'Max', with former husband Marc Anthony.

She was previously married to backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001-03, and had a one-year marriage to Ojani Noa which ended in 1998.

