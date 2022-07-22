Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on the PDA during Paris honeymoon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted packing on the PDA during their honeymoon in Paris.

Lopez and Affleck were photographed enjoying a walk Friday while celebrating their love. The married couple shared a kiss and held hands.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer wore a floral dress while the "Deep Water" actor paired a blue button down shirt with jeans.

Thursday night the two enjoyed dinner at Le Matignon Restaurant. Lopez wore a red dress while Affleck sported a suit and tie.

JENNIFER LOPEZ HAS BEEN PLANNING TO CHANGE HER NAME TO ‘AFFLECK’ SINCE 2003

Lopez and Affleck obtained a marriage license in Nevada on Saturday. They had a short and sweet marriage ceremony at the A Little White Wedding Chapel around midnight.

The two shared pizza and diet coke on the way back to Los Angeles following the nuptials, Page Six reported.

The "On the Floor" singer also filed to legally change her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another," Lopez wrote in her newsletter, where she announced the marriage on Sunday.

"We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in 2003. They postponed their wedding three days before the special moment was set to take place and officially broke off their engagement in January 2004.

The two rekindled their relationship in April 2021 and were engaged within the year after being married to other people.