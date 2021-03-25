Jennifer Lopez 'told' Alex Rodriguez to 'fix' the questions surrounding their relationship: source

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez was apparently none too pleased when romance rumors against Alex Rodriguez set the internet ablaze earlier this year.

In January, rumors swirled of a romance between Rodriguez, 45, and "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy. Multiple sources indicated at the time that there was no connection between the two, however.

Still, the murmurs ultimately sparked a report in March that the pair had ended their engagement over the scandal.

Now, a source familiar with the couple claims to Fox News that the actress and pop superstar took umbrage with the idea that the former New York Yankees slugger would even think about stepping out on her -- considering the "catch" JLo, 51, and seemingly the world, considers her to be.

Furthermore, the insider adds that the "Hustlers" star -- who is currently in the Dominican Republic filming her latest movie "Shotgun Wedding" -- was also in no position to publicly put out a fire she didn’t start and basically told the baseball broadcaster to "fix it" while she held down the court on the beach.

"It was a test to see if A-Rod was really committed to the future of their relationship," the source said.

"Look – [Lopez] is busy shooting a movie, so she couldn’t go into damage control over headlines she had no hand in producing," the insider added. "So, she basically told Alex to ‘fix it’ and that’s when we started seeing Alex out front in the public declaring that he was not single and was still with her," the source claimed.

A day after the reported split, a photographer for TMZ asked Rodriguez if he was single while he was entering a gym, to which the former baseball pro unequivocally answered in the negative.

"I'm not [single], no," he told the photographer with a laugh.

According to the source, it allegedly wasn’t a coincidence that paparazzi had caught up with Rodriguez at that moment, which was also just before he jetted down to the Dominican Republic with roses in tow.

At the end of the day though, A-Rod and JLo have "built quite a life together, especially when you look at their family dynamic and each of their kids loves the other pseudo-step-parent," the insider said.

"So for [Lopez and Rodriguez] to immediately refute the report of a breakup, [it] pointed to them both knowing they have relationship issues to work out but still wanting to work together to resolve them," the source added of Rodriguez and the "On the Floor" singer's joint statement calling the split reports "inaccurate."

"We are working through some things," the pair's joint statement added.

At the time of the couple's statement, another source echoed to Fox News that the couple had indeed "hit a rough patch but are working through it," but further claimed a third party "did not contribute" to the couple's recent troubles.

The pair has yet to answer what their troubles actually are, though. However, whatever the qualms may be, Kimberly Holmes, CEO of Marriage Helper and a relationship expert, tells Fox News that JLo and A-Rod are taking a step in the right direction.

"When we look at what makes strong relationships, we refer to research. And one of the things that we know is that when couples show that they are committed to each other, they are more likely to have strong and long-term relationships," she explained.

The two began dating in February 2017 before getting engaged in March 2019. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez co-parents daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Reps for Lopez and Rodriguez did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.