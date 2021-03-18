Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are 'far from planning a wedding again' but remain engaged: sources

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's reunion in the Dominican Republic is reportedly helping to mend their relationship.

Last week, the couple confirmed they are "working through some things" following reports that they had called off their engagement. At the time, a source told Fox News they recently "hit a rough patch."

Sources now claim the pair is "still engaged" and are feeling "happier" since Rodriguez reunited with Lopez in the Dominican Republic, where the two were recently spotted locking lips.

Lopez has been in the Caribbean filming her upcoming movie "Shotgun Wedding." A source told People that this time together in person "has been great for them."

"They are taking things slowly though," the source continued. "They still have a lot to figure out before their relationship is great again."

Although things aren't perfect in paradise just yet. The source said the "On the Floor" singer, 51, is "struggling with trust issues."

"They are far from planning a wedding again, but they are still engaged," the Lopez insider claimed.

Last week's breakup reports pointed to rumors stemming from earlier this year regarding an alleged romance between Rodriguez and "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy. A source told Fox News that a third party "did not contribute" to their recent issues.

On Monday, Rodriguez wrote on his Instagram Story, "New week. New day. Onward. Upward," as he panned a tropical landscape and tagged Lopez.

Lopez recently revealed that she and Rodriguez saw a therapist recently.

"It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves," she told Allure. "We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

The two began dating in February 2017 before getting engaged in March 2019. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez co-parents daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.