Jennifer Lopez admits she’s contemplated marrying Alex Rodriguez — plus more quotes about their relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have led a highly-publicized relationship, but now the couple has reportedly called it quits.

The 51-year-old superstar and MLB star, 45, began dating in February 2017 before getting engaged in March 2019. However, it was reported on Friday that the couple has called off their engagement.

"This has been a long time coming," a source told People magazine of the split. "They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut-and-dry break up. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all."

As their four-year relationship comes to a close, let's take a look back at what the couple has had to say about their romance.

Inauguration performance, January 2021

A-Rod had a wealth of praise for JLo's performance at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration in late January — noting that he could not "stop thinking about Wednesday and Jen's performance at #Inauguration2021."

"I can’t stop thinking about Wednesday and Jen’s performance at #Inauguration2021," he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "It was such an iconic moment — one I’ll never forget. I can’t express how proud I am of her and how privileged I felt just to be in attendance. It truly was awe-inspiring and so patriotic."

"On the flight home, she showed me her lyrics sheet, and the significance of her performance really began to sink in. Can you believe she was the first person to sing in Spanish at an inaugural event?" Rodriguez continued.

"Another historic and groundbreaking achievement for one of the most talented and driven people the world has ever seen," he concluded.

Expressing doubts, December 2020

Right before the inauguration, Lopez spoke to Andy Cohen on his radio show about why she was thinking twice about walking down the aisle for the fourth time.

"Oh yeah, we've talked [not getting married] that for sure," Lopez admitted in December. "I mean at our age, we've both been married before, it's like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it's just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There's definitely no rush though."

The Super Bowl halftime performer revealed they had planned to say "I do" in Italy in June but the pandemic shut down their plans.

"It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all," she explained. "So in March or April, we're looking down the pipe and we're going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy's the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, 'OK, we got to cancel everything.'"

A loving birthday message, July 2020

On July 24 — JLo’s 51st birthday — Rodriguez shared a video montage on Instagram containing footage of Lopez talking about her aspirations, clips of her performing, as well as photos and videos of the pair together.

"Happy Birthday, Macha!!!" Rodriguez prefaced the post. "Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration."

"I’m so proud of you. I love you so much!" he concluded the post.

Coronavirus derails wedding plans, May 2020

In late May, Lopez lamented about how the coronavirus pandemic had postponed the couple’s nuptials.

"I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I’m also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see," she said in a video chat appearance on the "Today Show."

Lopez didn't divulge too much about what the A-list duo had planned but did reveal that everything was on pause at the time.

"There’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out," she explained. "It’s disappointing on one level, you know, after the Super Bowl and after [filming] "World of Dance" … I planned to take time off, which is what we’re doing kind of right now. But at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but, everything’s kinda on hold right now."

Appreciation during COVID, May 2020

Both JLo and A-Rod took to Instagram in May to share sweet messages for each other in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"When the headlines look like this, it’s so important to hug the ones you love a little tighter and tell them how much you love them," Lopez captioned a pair of images, which see the couple reading an issue of the New York Times. Its headline reads: "Job losses soar; U.S. virus cases top world."

That same day, Rodriguez shared another snapshot of himself and Lopez -- this time they’re cuddling on the couch with his head resting on her shoulder as she looks at her phone.

"The biggest benefit to spending so much time at home is being with family. Sometimes we get so busy in our lives, it’s easy to lose sight of how important family time is to all of us," he captioned the snap. "Don’t let this time pass by without making the most of it."

JLo's Golden Globe loss, January 2020

After JLo lost out on the Golden Globe award for best supporting actress in a motion picture to Laura Dern, A-Rod took to Instagram to share another heartfelt post to comfort Lopez.

"Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion," he wrote. "To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion."

"For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion," he continued. "To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion"

"To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it," he concluded the post.

Hard work pays off, March 2019

When JLo was filming "Hustlers," ARod took to Instagram to pen a touching note owing up to his now-ex’s work ethic and noted how proud he was of her.

"I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!!" A-Rod wrote in the post. "She’s been working so hard lately. I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project."

"Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us," he concluded the post.

Family love, September 2017

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rodriguez gushed over Lopez about their relatively new relationship at the time.

"She's really funny and amazing and she's just magical. Everything she touches," he said at the New York Fashion Week event. "I've learned so much from her in such a short period of time."

He also noted that his daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, loved Lopez.

"My girls adore Jennifer," the baseball player said. "She's a great role model and they want to do exactly what Jennifer does. They want to sing, they want to dance, they want to produce, they want to direct. A lot of people don't know she's also a great athlete and great business person, and for me, I'm the luckiest father in the world to be able to expose my beautiful daughters to someone as brilliant as Jennifer."

"Beautiful and different" relationship, September 2017

When JLo and A-Rod first linked up in 2017, the former couple fell head over heels for one another, as evidenced in JLo’s 2017 interview with Hola! USA where she gushes over her "beautiful and different" relationship with A-Rod.

"I'm in a good relationship," Lopez said about Rodriguez. "I feel like I can say that for the first time – I don't know – maybe ever."

"We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So, there's a different selflessness in the love that's beautiful and different. And healthy!" she said.

