Jennifer Lopez reflects on postponing her wedding to Alex Rodriguez: 'I'm a littler heartbroken'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jennifer Lopez is disappointed that her summer wedding to fiance Alex Rodriguez won't be happening this year.

The 51-year-old singer opened up about how the couple had to postpone their nuptials because of the coronavirus pandemic via video chat on the “Today Show” on Tuesday.

“I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I’m also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see,” she said.

JENNIFER LOPEZ FLAUNTS RIPPED BODY IN MID-WORKOUT SNAP DONNING ALL CAMO

Lopez didn't divulge too much about what the A-list duo had planned but did reveal that everything is paused right now.

“There’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out,” she explained. “It’s disappointing on one level, you know, after the Super Bowl and after [filming] “World of Dance” … I planned to take time off, which is what we’re doing kind of right now. But at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but, everything’s kinda on hold right now.”

JLo and ARod got engaged in March 2019 with the former Yankee player proposing on vacation with a reported $1 million emerald-cut diamond ring.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ SHARE INTIMATE POSTS ABOUT APPRECIATING FAMILY AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Previously, the 44-year-old baseball star joked on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that they should have a drive-through wedding to save on costs.

"Everything has been put on pause — and see where the world takes us. These are obviously unprecedented times, and for us, we just want to make sure ‘safety first,’ and that all the little ones are taken care of,” he said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Currently, JLo and ARod are isolating at their Florida home with their kids: Lopez's twins Max and Emme, 12, and Rodriguez's daughters: Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12.