Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez split over 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy scandal: report

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's recent split may have been over another woman.

Earlier this year, rumors swirled of a romance between Rodriguez, 45, and "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy. Multiple sources indicated at the time that there was no connection between the two, however.

Now, a source has told Page Six that the scandal surrounding LeCroy, 30, is, in fact, the reason for the split.

"The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up," claimed the source. "There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it."

During a reunion special for the show in January, Bravo host Andy Cohen revealed that LeCroy had allegedly hooked up with "a very famous, married ex-MLB player."

Fans noticed that Rodriguez had been liking her Instagram pictures, leading to speculation that he was the athlete in question -- despite the fact that he was only engaged, not married.

But LeCroy clarified Cohen's remarks at the time: "He contacted me, and yes, we DMed, but other than that there was nothing … I’ve never seen him [or] touched him," LeCroy said of the anonymous baseball pro, per the New York Post.

However, LeCroy's "Southern Charm" co-star Craig Conover alleged that LeCroy had a sexual encounter with the MLB player, though she told Page Six that the baseball player "never physically cheated on his fiancée with me."

Multiple reports suggested that Rodriguez was not the athlete to have participated in the fling.

"Alex has never met or spoken to Madison or anyone from the show," a source told Daily Mail at the time.

Additionally, a source close to Rodriguez told the Post that he "doesn't know" the reality star.

"Look, does this mean he didn’t DM her and liked a photo or two? I guess not, but he doesn’t know her — and he definitely didn’t hook up with her," said the insider.

Lopez, 51, recently revealed that she and Rodriguez saw a therapist recently.

"It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves," she told Allure. "We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

Reps for Lopez, Rodriguez and LeCroy did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.