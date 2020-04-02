Jennifer Lawrence asks fans to demand to vote from home amid the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jennifer Lawrence called for her fans to demand the ability to vote at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the 2020 election draws near.

The 29-year-old Oscar-winner actress appeared in a video for the RepresentUs campaign, of which she is a board member, to call on people to demand the ability to vote “from the safety of your own home” as everyone stays inside in an effort to curtail the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The star opened her one-minute PSA by thanking those on the front lines of battling the ongoing pandemic such as first responders and health care workers.

“First and foremost, I want to give my heartfelt sympathies to everyone who’s been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and my deepest gratitude to the emergency responders and healthcare workers who are risking their health every day,” she said. “The best thing that we can do to slow the spread of this virus is to stay at home.”

From there the actress went into full-blown political territory, reminding everyone that’s self-isolating and practicing social distancing that it’s time to start thinking about how the upcoming election will happen in the midst of these new measures.

“But there’s still an election coming up with millions of Americans who have yet to cast their ballot in the 2020 primaries, which is why you should go to represent.us/voteathome so that you can cast your ballot from the safety of your own home,” she explained. “Some states won't allow you to turn in an absentee ballot without an excuse, but a bill in congress and your secretary of state can fix this right now.”

Lawrence concluded: “This is extremely important. It’s our elections we’re talking about, so please help spread the word by posting on your social media with the hashtag #VoteAtHome. Stay safe and healthy everybody.”

The actress’ sentiments echo those made by current Democratic presidential front-runner, Joe Biden, who told MSNBC earlier this week that he believes states should begin the process of finding alternatives to physically going to polling stations immediately.

Biden highlighted that “this is about making sure that we’re able to conduct our democracy while we’re dealing with a pandemic. We can do both.”

“It may mean a difference in the way we do it. It may mean that social distancing doesn’t get it done. It may mean that you have a circumstance where you have drive-in voting literally, you pull up and you vote. There’s a lot of ways to do it, but we should be talking about it now,” he added.

Given the restrictions on large gatherings being implemented in many states, it’s hard to see how voting will be able to take place while maintaining social distancing. The Democratic presidential nomination calendar has been upended already, with many states postponing their remaining primaries.

Mail-in voting was already the default option for three states that were scheduled to hold contests on April 4: Alaska, Hawaii and Wyoming. Now all three states are moving to nearly 100 percent vote-by-mail and are extending the deadlines for ballots to be delivered and received.

Among the states that have delayed their primaries until June, Georgia and Ohio are spending millions to send absentee ballots to voters.

Currently, three states – Colorado, Oregon and Washington – vote only by mail. More than a dozen other states allow mail-in-voting as an option.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.