Jelly Roll's wife slams shallow comments about country singer's 200-pound weight loss

Jelly Roll's wife will stand by her man through thick and thin.

Bunnie Xo quelled online chatter surrounding her husband's 200-pound weight loss in a TikTok clip shared Saturday.

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host appeared to be relaxing in the backyard of the couple's Tennessee farm as she addressed her followers on social media.

Bunnie Xo wrote across the screen "my comments lately be like… " before noting questionable statements shared with her recently about her husband's changing physical shape.

"Girl your man is so hot now that he lost all that weight," she said. "Is he… Cause he's always had the same face. He's always had the same heart. He's always had the same soul."

The "Come Here Cowboy" singer added, "I think the most appropriate thing here to say is that he looks so much more healthier now that he has lost weight."

"We've gotta stop living in a ‘Shallow Hal’ world, guys, cause you know what? You might miss out on the best love of your life by judging somebody by their weight," she said.

Bunnie Xo captioned the video, "He's been that dude. I'll forever be cheering him on no matter what weight he is."

The "Save Me" singer began his weight loss journey in December 2022. He told Fox News Digital at the 2023 CMA Awards he was "starting to find a will to live" through his health journey, explaining he doesn't have a specific goal and is only focused on continuing "to keep doing the right thing and feeling better."

In April 2025, Jelly Roll shared his progress during an appearance on the "Big Night AHT" live show, telling host Pat McAfee, he lost nearly 200 pounds and was working on losing more.

"I started at 540 pounds. I'm 357 pounds this morning , baby," he told the crowd. "I'm going to lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife!"

During an appearance on his wife's podcast, "Dumb Blonde" in December 2024, Jelly Roll went into detail about why he chose to go public with his weight loss journey, explaining he wanted "to be honest about my struggles with it with people."

"I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed," he explained. "They're so ashamed that they go and hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out, and they don't really know how to interact with the world, looking different or feeling different, you know? And they kind of got to find their whole new way."

While on the podcast, he expressed his goal of wanting to "be on the cover of Men’s Health by March of 2026" and having "one of the biggest transformations."

