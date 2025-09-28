Expand / Collapse search
Jelly Roll's wife slams shallow comments about country singer's 200-pound weight loss

Bunnie Xo defends JellyRoll's dramatic transformation, tells followers to stop living in 'Shallow Hal' world

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Jelly Roll's wife will stand by her man through thick and thin.

Bunnie Xo quelled online chatter surrounding her husband's 200-pound weight loss in a TikTok clip shared Saturday.

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host appeared to be relaxing in the backyard of the couple's Tennessee farm as she addressed her followers on social media. 

Bunnie Xo wrote across the screen "my comments lately be like… " before noting questionable statements shared with her recently about her husband's changing physical shape.

JELLY ROLL'S WIFE BODY SLAMS HIM IN PLAYFUL TIKTOK VIDEO AFTER SINGER SHEDS 200 POUNDS

Jelly Roll wears black hat and jacket with wife Bunnie Xo in a crop top

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend night three of The 51st CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2024, in Nashville. (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

"Girl your man is so hot now that he lost all that weight," she said. "Is he… Cause he's always had the same face. He's always had the same heart. He's always had the same soul."

JELLY ROLL TRAINING FOR HALF-MARATHON, TRANSFORMING HIMSELF AFTER WEIGHT SHAMING FORCED HIM OFF THE INTERNET

The "Come Here Cowboy" singer added, "I think the most appropriate thing here to say is that he looks so much more healthier now that he has lost weight."

@xomgitsbunnie He’s been that dude. I’ll forever be cheering him on no matter what weight he is 💫 #jellyandbunnie ♬ suara asli - SOUND MEME VIRAL

"We've gotta stop living in a ‘Shallow Hal’ world, guys, cause you know what? You might miss out on the best love of your life by judging somebody by their weight," she said.

Bunnie Xo captioned the video, "He's been that dude. I'll forever be cheering him on no matter what weight he is."

Jelly Roll in a cream with black sleeves leather jacket on the carpet with Bunny Xo in a patterned dress with black trim

Jelly Roll previously told Fox News Digital that one of the secrets to his successful marriage with Bunnie Xo is "honest communication." (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The "Save Me" singer began his weight loss journey in December 2022. He told Fox News Digital at the 2023 CMA Awards he was "starting to find a will to live" through his health journey, explaining he doesn't have a specific goal and is only focused on continuing "to keep doing the right thing and feeling better."

In April 2025, Jelly Roll shared his progress during an appearance on the "Big Night AHT" live show, telling host Pat McAfee, he lost nearly 200 pounds and was working on losing more.

"I started at 540 pounds. I'm 357 pounds this morning, baby," he told the crowd. "I'm going to lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife!" 

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo pose ahead of awards show

Jelly Roll began his weight loss journey nearly two years ago, and has since lost 200 pounds. (Christopher Polk)

During an appearance on his wife's podcast, "Dumb Blonde" in December 2024, Jelly Roll went into detail about why he chose to go public with his weight loss journey, explaining he wanted "to be honest about my struggles with it with people."

"I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed," he explained. "They're so ashamed that they go and hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out, and they don't really know how to interact with the world, looking different or feeling different, you know? And they kind of got to find their whole new way." 

While on the podcast, he expressed his goal of wanting to "be on the cover of Men’s Health by March of 2026" and having "one of the biggest transformations."

