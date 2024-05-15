Jelly Roll training for half-marathon, transforming himself after weight shaming forced him off the internet

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Jelly Roll is training for a half-marathon!

The country star, who has dropped 50 to 75 pounds and continues to shed weight, told Fox News Digital that he plans to enter the 13.1-mile race next year after completing a few shorter races first.

"I’m training as you can train, it’s an 18-month process," the "Need a Favor" singer explained. "I want to do another couple 5Ks first, so the goal is to half-marathon next fall."

The 39-year-old completed his first 5K (3.1 miles) May 7 at the Rose Bowl after accepting the Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura's 5K By May challenge at the beginning of this year for the 2 Bears 5K.

"I couldn't walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January," he told Entertainment Tonight. "So, the fact that we got three-point-whatever it was done today, I felt really, really good about it."

He added that he had lost "like fifty to seventy-something pounds" while training for the 5K.

Jelly Roll, whose full name is Jason Bradley DeFord, has been candid about his struggles to lose weight over the years. In 2018, the country star revealed on Instagram that he weighed over 500 pounds in 2015 before he embarked on a health journey and lost 200 pounds.

He told Fox News Digital the 5K was "incredible, man, but I also had the luxury of doing it with friends and family. I had the luxury of walking it with Bert Kreischer and my wife and my whole crew came out to support me. It was like really, really cool, man."

As far as the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, he said he was looking forward to playing this new song "Liar," and "I’m also praying, praying that one of the four times they say my name it gets called! You know what I’m saying, for sure. It’s kind of like that old thing at one like, and I’m having a beer, and then they like their own Instagram post. That’s me. One award and we’re partying, baby."

Jelly Roll definitely ended up with a reason to celebrate. By the end of the night in Texas, he had picked up his first ACM for music event of the year for "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson.

"I never thought I would be standing here!" he said in an emotional acceptance speech.

"I thought I would die and go to jail, and I’m standing here as an ACM award winner! You hear what I’m talking about Texas?! Let’s go, baby!"

Earlier in the show, he joked about his "Beautifully Broken" tour: "Who ever thought Jelly Roll would be a family-friendly event?"

Last month, Jelly Roll's wife, Bunny Xo, revealed that the singer was taking a break from social media due to negative comments about his weight.

"My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f---ing weight," she said on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "That makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby."

"My husband doesn't show it to you guys, but I'm going to have a very vulnerable moment here," Bunnie Xo told her listeners. "It hurts him."

Fox News' Ashley Hume contributed to this report.