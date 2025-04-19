Jelly Roll shares one habit that 'annoys' wife Bunnie Xo 'to no end': 'I feel bad for her'

Jelly Roll revealed one "bad habit" he has that his wife Bunnie Xo can't stand.

On Friday, Jelly Roll, 40, and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan, 48, appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," where they participated in a rapid-fire questions segment with Hudson, 43.

"What's one thing you do that drives your wife absolutely crazy?" the two-time Grammy Award winner asked.

"I feel bad for her," Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, began.

"I have this problem I do where I leave a trail of clothes from the front door to the shower," he admitted as the audience groaned.

"Everybody’s like, ‘We hate you.’ I just heard women shake their fists at me," the "Wild Ones" singer said to laughter from the crowd.

"I know — I’ve been trying to break this habit, y’all! It annoys her to no end."

Meanwhile, Bryan said that his wife, Caroline Boyer, finds his snoring "no bueno" before sharing another habit that irritates his spouse.

The "Country Girl" hitmaker explained, "if I put creamer in my coffee, stir the spoon and put the spoon down on the countertop," without placing a paper towel or something else underneath the utensil to "absorb" the liquid, that act can be "worse than snoring."

Bryan and Boyer first met when they were college students at Georgia Southern University in 1998. The pair had an on-and-off-again relationship for years before tying the knot in 2006. They later welcomed sons Thomas "Bo" Boyer and Tatum "Tate" Christopher.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll first met in 2015 after the former sex worker watched the rising country star perform at a concert in Las Vegas. A year later, the two eloped after Jelly Roll proposed to Bunnie XO while onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert.

While Jelly Roll's messy clothing habit may vex his spouse, Bunnie XO was quick to defend him over another "little tic."

During a November episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Bunnie XO addressed a viral video of her husband picking his nose and allegedly eating it.

At the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 16, the camera captured the musician "knuckle deep in his freaking nose," according to his wife. The singer was sitting behind President Trump, Elon Musk and Kid Rock.

"Everybody says he ate it, but I saw him roll it in his hand first and kind of flick it and then just touch his mouth," Bunnie Xo said on her podcast. "But for everybody who wants to say he did… First of all, my husband has a little tic, OK? He’s always had a little tic, and when he’s nervous, he picks his f---ing nose."

Bunnie Xo noted that she's usually around when Jelly Roll partakes in his habit, and even if she's not, he "normally doesn’t eat them."

"The fact that the world is like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe Jelly Roll f---ing is eating a booger…’ And for those who said they can believe, you know who we f---ing are," she continued. "We’re dirtbags. We pride ourselves on being dirtbags… Let the man eat his damn f---ing booger."

Bunnie Xo went on to say fans should be focused on the good the singer does for his community.

"The man does so much good in this world, and the lady that posted this… Come on, man. This man is a f---ing angel on Earth who does nothing but good for people, and everybody’s like, ‘Oop, there’s the booger-eater.'

"It’s just like, how can f---ing childish can we be, dude? I don't care. I love my little Boogie Roll," Bunnie Xo added.

Jelly Roll, who served as a mentor during "American Idol's" 22nd season, joined Bryan and his fellow judges Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie for its current 23rd season as the singing competition show's first-ever "Artist in Residence."

New episodes of "American Idol" air Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. On Sunday, April 20, the show will air a special Easter episode during which the contestants will perform songs of faith.