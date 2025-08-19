Jelly Roll's wife body slams him in playful TikTok video after singer sheds 200 pounds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jelly Roll's wife is making sure her husband hasn't changed too much.

In a recent TikTok video, the singer's wife can be seen playfully body slamming him as he leans against a wall, before giving him a kiss on the cheek and falling into a sweet embrace. As the video goes on, Jelly Roll playfully squeezes Bunnie's backside and the two share a kiss.

"When you have to check and make sure he's still your squish after all the weight loss," Bunnie wrote over the video.

The couple were both dressed in black from head to toe, with Jelly Roll accessorizing with a black baseball cap. Bunnie styled her long blonde hair in braids and had a black and white flannel shirt tied around her waist.

"Bestie #jellyandbunnie," Bunnie captioned the post.

The "Save Me" singer began his weight-loss journey in December 2022. He told Fox News Digital at the 2023 CMA Awards that he was "starting to find a will to live" through his health journey, explaining he doesn't have a specific goal, and is only focused on continuing "to keep doing the right thing and feeling better."

Just a year later, he made his first red carpet appearance since losing 100 pounds at the 2024 CMA Awards, which he attended with his wife. He told Fox News Digital at the time that he lost "like 50 to 70-something pounds" while training for a 5K, which he completed successfully.

"I couldn't walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January," he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "So, the fact that we got three-point-whatever it was done today, I felt really, really good about it."

When speaking with People in November 2024, the singer explained his struggles with his health journey started with his "food addiction."

"The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I’ve looked at food for the last 39 years," he told People magazine . "I’ve never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it’s like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way."

He also spoke to the outlet about how being on tour has helped him in his weight-loss and health journey, explaining he and his crew are committed to a healthy lifestyle and spend their free time playing basketball and choosing better food options.

While reflecting on his past, he couldn't help but compare the life he once lived which "revolved around alcohol and drugs," and his life on tour, explaining the "culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins."

In April 2025, Jelly Roll shared his progress during an appearance on the "Big Night Aht" live show, telling host Pat McAfee, he lost nearly 200 pounds and was working on losing more.

"I started at 540 pounds. I'm 357 pounds this morning, baby," he told the crowd. "I'm going to lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife!"

The Grammy Award-nominated singer was then seen in a video shared by the Tennessee Titans on X earlier this month, speaking to the team at their training camp. During the motivational speech, he shared he "lost 200 pounds" and joked that if he lost another 50 pounds he "told Coach I'm getting a contract" and joining the team.

During an appearance on his wife's podcast, "Dumb Blonde" in December 2024, Jelly Roll went into detail about why he chose to go public with his weight loss journey, explaining he "to be honest about my struggles with it with people."

"I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed," he explained. "They're so ashamed that they go and hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out, and they don't really know how to interact with the world, looking different or feeling different, you know? And they kind of got to find their whole new way."

While on the podcast, he expressed his goal of wanting to "be on the cover of ‘Men’s Health' by March of 2026" and having "one of the biggest transformations."