Country star Jelly Roll confirms he's dropped 200 pounds and eyes another 50 more

Jelly Roll revealed that he has dropped 200 pounds as he continues his weight-loss journey.

In a video shared on X by the Tennessee Titans, the 40-year-old country star shared his latest health milestone while giving a motivational speech to the NFL team. The Nashville native is a lifelong Titans fan and the team's head coach, Brian Callahan, invited him to speak to the players at their training camp before they hit the road for their pre-season games.

During his surprise appearance at a team meeting, Jelly Roll told the Titans "I can't get on the field" but joked that he was getting "close."

"I lost 200 pounds. I told Coach I'm getting a contract if I lose another 50," the "Save Me" singer said to applause from the players and staff.

Jelly Roll has regularly shared updates on his progress since he first embarked on his health journey in December 2022.

In April, Jelly Roll revealed that he had shed 183 pounds during Pat McAfee's "Big Night AHT" event.

"I started at 540 pounds. I'm 357 pounds this morning, baby," he told the crowd as they cheered.

"I'm going to lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife!" declared the rapper, who has been married to Bunnie Xo since August 2016.

During a May interview with Fox News Digital, Jelly Roll admitted the biggest challenge he faced in his battle to lose weight.

"Food, man," Jelly Roll said at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Jelly Roll explained that his weight loss wasn't just about his fitness, but a constant struggle with his relationship with food.

"If you're really battling obesity, you got to start at the dinner table, man. The walking's great, all the other stuff's great, but you got to fight that addiction at the dinner table," he said.

Jelly Roll has been consistent in his efforts to lose weight, confessing he was addicted to food in the same way that he was previously addicted to drugs. The musician has been transparent about his past struggles with substance abuse issues.

"The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I’ve looked at food for the last 39 years," he told People magazine last year. "I’ve never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it’s like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way."

In October 2024, the "Son of a Sinner" singer shared a video on Instagram , where his trainer noted that Jelly Roll had achieved a major weight-loss goal.

"We just passed the halfway point of the tour, and Jelly’s been crushing it," his trainer said. "We’re either walking [around] the arena, playing basketball, boxing. He just surpassed his 100-pound weight loss ."

In December 2024, he appeared on Bunnie Xo’s "Dumb Blonde" podcast and shared why he decided to be open with his fans about losing weight.

"I did this publicly for a reason," he said. "I want to be honest about my struggles with it with people. I wore it for so long."

Jelly Roll continued, "I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed. They're so ashamed that they go and hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out, and they don't really know how to interact with the world, looking different or feeling different, you know? And they kind of got to find their whole new way."

"I wanted to lose it in front of everybody. I wanted to talk about it… This is constantly what I'm putting in the air because I want to bring people along with me."

