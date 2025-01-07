Jelly Roll lives Nashville farm life dream while dominating country music

Jelly Roll welcomed new additions to his family over the winter holiday as he builds out his dream farm life.

The 40-year-old singer's wife shared videos of the family receiving three cows on Jan. 5. Bunnie Xo's video showcased three mini-cows named Crunch, Brownie and S'more. "Our lil' farm is starting," she captioned the clip.

The plan had been to have one farm animal, but they ended up with three cows and a donkey after Jelly Roll had been "jealous" he did not have his own animal. Jelly Roll and Bunnie added a donkey named Griz to their farm.

"I love the donkey," Jelly Roll said in a video of the animal arriving at his Nashville, Tennessee, ranch. "I can't believe he's that small!"

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo purchased a 500-acre property in Nashville to create their family home and dream farm life.

In a video shared to Instagram, Jelly Roll explained he visited his uncle's farm in Tennessee growing up. There, he learned to ride four-wheelers, learned to shoot a gun and learned the "core traditional Southern values" of life.

"I'll never forget. We left there [once] when I was probably 12 years old, and I talked to my father about it, said, 'How come we never got a farm?' He said, 'Son, it's probably one of the mistakes I regret the most, is that I didn't buy dirt,'" Jelly Roll said in a video posted to Instagram.

"He said, 'They're never gonna make no more of it, and if you don't listen to no advice from me, buy dirt. Go get you some land.'"

While Jelly Roll had purchased the land to build his family home, he spent much of the last two years touring. The "Save Me" singer shared a video of the property as he became emotional while visiting it for the first time in October.

"I came here today to pray over it," he said at the time. "I came here today to vision-cast in it. I came here today to just walk barefoot in it. And most important, I came here today to pull this phone out of my pocket and look y'all in the eye and say thank you, man. I never would have dreamed that this could have been anything about my story."

"Thank y'all for just changing my life, man," he continued, speaking to his fans. "Generational curses were broke because of y'all. I'm standing on it. I am standing here breaking a generational curse right now, and I hope that inspires one of y'all to do the same thing."

Jelly Roll began his headlining tour in August 2024. The last few years have been a wild ride for the country singer, who won new artist of the year at the 2023 CMA Awards. He took home three awards that night and another three awards at the 2024 CMAs.

He first performed at the Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and released his hit singles, "Son of a Sinner" and "Need a Favor," in 2022.

Jelly Roll, known formally as Jason DeFord, began his singing career in 2003. However, he did not become mainstream until 2022 with the release of "Need a Favor" and "Son of a Sinner."

"I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for what I went through. I think it empowered me. I think it gave me my voice," he told Fox News Digital at the 2023 CMAs. "It taught me a lot about overcoming. It taught me a lot about changing and the ability to change.

"I was a horrible human for decades, and to just be able to turn that around and give a message in the music and help people … and just try to give back as much as I can in every way I can is very indicative of where I came from and how important it is to me to always reach back."

Throughout his early life, Jelly Roll struggled with substance abuse. The country music star also spent time behind bars for aggravated robbery and possession with intent to sell.

The "Somebody Save Me" singer testified to Congress in January 2024 about the use of fentanyl.

"It is important to establish earlier that I am a musician and that I have no political alliance. I am neither Democrat nor Republican. In fact, because of my past, my right to vote has been restricted," Jelly Roll testified. "Thus far, I have never paid attention to a political race in my life. Ironically, I think that makes me the perfect person to speak about this because fentanyl transcends partisanship and ideology."

He further explained, "I was a part of the problem. I am here now standing as a man that wants to be a part of [the] solution."

