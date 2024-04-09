Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gave Jelly Roll a bad feeling ahead of meeting: 'I was already skeptical'

Diddy and Jelly Roll previously overlapped on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Mark Eiglarsh predicts charges will come 'soon' against Sean 'Diddy' Combs Video

Mark Eiglarsh predicts charges will come 'soon' against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Criminal defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the mounting legal troubles against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

In recent months, Sean "Diddy" Combs has made headlines by being named in several sexual assault lawsuits and having his homes raided by Homeland Security in connection to a human-trafficking investigation.

A prominent fixture in Hollywood, Diddy's circle runs deep, although one celebrity is sharing he had a bad feeling about meeting the rapper before he inundated recent headlines.

Country star Jelly Roll claims he actually turned down an opportunity to meet Combs last October.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ON SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS PROBE

Sean Combs smiles and looks to his left wearing an orange shirt split Jelly Roll in a backwards hat and jean jacket

Embattled music mogul Sean Diddy Combs gave country singer Jelly Roll a bad feeling when they overlapped on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (Getty Images)

Appearing on the "CANCELLED with Tana Mongeau" podcast, Jelly Roll spoke about previous interactions with celebrities, explaining why he was spooked by Combs. 

"I will tell this story, and I'll probably get in trouble for it. Not harping on it cause it's a hot topic. But I did ['Jimmy Kimmel Live!'] the day Diddy did Kimmel," he revealed.

"This is the first time in my career, ever, where they said, 'Do you want to meet such-and-such?' And I said, 'Yeah,' and I started walking that way. And as I was getting down the hallway — this is a true story — I said, 'Nah,' and went and got back in the car," the "Son of Sinner" singer revealed.

Jelly Roll in a black jacket at the CMAS puts up his two hands and does sign language for 'I love you'

Jelly Roll and Diddy overlapped on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" back in October. (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I don't know what it was, and I made a joke at first, I was like, 'Who don't wanna meet the guy that got Tupac killed?'" Rumors have long-lingered that Combs was connected to the murder of the late rapper Tupac Shakur, although he has never been formally charged. 

"Nobody thought that was funny. So I was like, ‘Ooh that’s a bomb. Maybe I shouldn't go do this anyway.' So I was already skeptical. Cause I thought I had a funny one," he said of his joke.

Rumors have swirled for years that Diddy was involved in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. He has never been formally charged with anything. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"When we were walking, I was like, I don’t know. Very seldom [do] things rub me in a way where I was like, ‘I don’t even know if that’s a picture I want,’" he recalled, saying it's happened to him before. 

"I've ended up in pictures with people I don't want to be with," he shared, without naming specific individuals. 

In recent weeks, Diddy has been photographed on his Star Island property in Miami Beach, one of several of his homes that were raided. Last month, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News the raids were connected to a federal human trafficking investigation, although it's unclear if Diddy is the target of the federal agents' investigation.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs in all black walks on his dock outside his Miami home looking at his phone

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been photographed at his Star Island home in Miami Beach. He was seen walking outside his property on April 7, 2024. (Zak Bennett for Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Diddy's attorney previously issued a statement denouncing the raid.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," Aaron Dyer said.

"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending