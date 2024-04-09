Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gave Jelly Roll a bad feeling ahead of meeting: 'I was already skeptical'

In recent months, Sean "Diddy" Combs has made headlines by being named in several sexual assault lawsuits and having his homes raided by Homeland Security in connection to a human-trafficking investigation.

A prominent fixture in Hollywood, Diddy's circle runs deep, although one celebrity is sharing he had a bad feeling about meeting the rapper before he inundated recent headlines.

Country star Jelly Roll claims he actually turned down an opportunity to meet Combs last October.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ON SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS PROBE

Appearing on the "CANCELLED with Tana Mongeau" podcast, Jelly Roll spoke about previous interactions with celebrities, explaining why he was spooked by Combs.

"I will tell this story, and I'll probably get in trouble for it. Not harping on it cause it's a hot topic. But I did ['Jimmy Kimmel Live!'] the day Diddy did Kimmel," he revealed.

"This is the first time in my career, ever, where they said, 'Do you want to meet such-and-such?' And I said, 'Yeah,' and I started walking that way. And as I was getting down the hallway — this is a true story — I said, 'Nah,' and went and got back in the car," the "Son of Sinner" singer revealed.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I don't know what it was, and I made a joke at first, I was like, 'Who don't wanna meet the guy that got Tupac killed?'" Rumors have long-lingered that Combs was connected to the murder of the late rapper Tupac Shakur, although he has never been formally charged.

"Nobody thought that was funny. So I was like, ‘Ooh that’s a bomb. Maybe I shouldn't go do this anyway.' So I was already skeptical. Cause I thought I had a funny one," he said of his joke.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"When we were walking, I was like, I don’t know. Very seldom [do] things rub me in a way where I was like, ‘I don’t even know if that’s a picture I want,’" he recalled, saying it's happened to him before.

"I've ended up in pictures with people I don't want to be with," he shared, without naming specific individuals.

In recent weeks, Diddy has been photographed on his Star Island property in Miami Beach, one of several of his homes that were raided. Last month, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News the raids were connected to a federal human trafficking investigation, although it's unclear if Diddy is the target of the federal agents' investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Diddy's attorney previously issued a statement denouncing the raid.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," Aaron Dyer said.

"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."