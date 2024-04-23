Jelly Roll's wife berates haters who bullied country star 'off the internet' with weight shaming comments

Less than two weeks after revealing his initiative to lose at least 100 pounds, country singer Jelly Roll is reportedly off the internet due to negative comments about his weight.

The singer's wife, Bunnie Xo, revealed that her husband has completely disengaged over remarks made about his size.

"My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f---ing weight," she revealed in a sneak peek clip from her podcast, "Dumb Blonde," that will be released on Wednesday. "That makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby."

COUNTRY STAR JELLY ROLL UNAFRAID TO TACKLE 'UNCOMFORTABLE STUFF' IN MARRIAGE TO BUNNIE XO

"My husband doesn't show it to you guys, but I'm going to have a very vulnerable moment here," she said, speaking to listeners. "It hurts him."

Reps for Jelly Roll did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The country star's last post to his Instagram account was made two weeks ago following an appearance on "American Idol." The latest activity on his X account appears to be from April 10.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Earlier this month, Jelly Roll told People magazine that he had lost 70 pounds ahead of a 5K he plans to run in May.

"I've been really kicking a--, man," he told the publication. "I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."

"I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour."

Jelly Roll, whose full name is Jason Bradley DeFord, has been transparent about his weight journey in the past, admitting in a 2018 Instagram post that he once weighed over 500 pounds.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last November, at the 2023 CMA Awards, the "Save Me" singer spoke with Fox News Digital about how his weight is correlated to his mental health. "Weight is normally directly related to mental health, so I'm trying to get that under control and the rest is following that."

WATCH: JELLY ROLL EXPLAINS THAT BEING ‘HAPPIER’ IS HIS TOP PRIORITY ON HIS WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY

Bunnie Xo added that just because she and her husband are in the public eye, that does not mean they should be subjected to vicious comments. "The internet can say whatever the f--- they want about you. And they say, ‘Well you’re a celebrity, you're supposed to be able to handle it.' No the f--- we're not."

"Don't bully people because you never know where they are mentally, because there are a lot of people who are not as strong as me, that are on the internet and they don't deserve to f---ing be bullied," she said, seemingly addressing hate that she too receives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm sorry, I'm gonna stand up for all the f---ing underdogs…You're never going to bully me, you're never going to lie about me or my family, and I will fight to the end," she declared.