The 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards are here.

Luke Combs was the most nominated artist at the 2024 ACM Awards, but he did not attend the award show. Tied for second were Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney with six nominations each.

Reba McEntire returned for the 17th time as the host of the award show that was held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday night.

During the award show's pre-show, which was aired on Prime Video, Jelly Roll mentioned it would be "a dream" if he won entertainer of the year – which he was nominated for. Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson were also nominated for the night's most coveted award.

Below is a list of Thursday night's winners.

Entertainer of the year:

Female artist of the year: Lainey Wilson

Male artist of the year: Chris Stapleton

Duo of the year: Dan + Shay

Group of the year: Old Dominion

New male artist of the year:

New female artist of the year:

New vocal duo or group: Tigrilily Gold

Album of the year: "Higher," Chris Stapleton

Single of the year: "Fast Car," Luke Combs

Song of the year: "Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis

Visual media of the year:

Music event of the year: "Save Me," Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson

Artist-songwriter of the year: Chris Stapleton

Songwriter of the year: Jessie Jo Dillon