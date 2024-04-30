Jelly Roll's wife hits back at critics after meeting her 'hall pass'

Jelly Roll's wife is not tolerating any backlash after meeting her "hall pass."

Over the weekend, Bunnie Xo uploaded a video of her meeting Motionless in White's lead singer, Chris Cerulli. "When you finally meet your hall pass," she wrote on top of the video meeting Cerulli at Las Vegas' Sick New World music festival on Sunday.

Bunnie, whose legal name is Alyssa DeFord, captioned the video, "You could say we’re in love now," adding a laughing face emoji and a white heart. Playing alongside the video is Celine Dion's, "The Power of Love."

Some fans were outraged that Bunnie publicly named her "hall pass." However, Jelly Roll was in support of the meeting. "Bout Time," he commented on the video.

"Wait ‘til they figure out you made this happen," Bunnie replied to him. "Or should we let them sweat it out a little more?"

A day after uploading the video, Bunnie — who married the country music star in 2016 — took to Facebook to slam the backlash.

"So many ppl offended & upset about my "hall pass" video," she wrote, adding, "When my husband & I are just giggling over it.

Included in her post is a screenshot of her messages with Jelly Roll, who she has saved in her phone as "Daddy New."

"Sorry y’all aren’t comfortable in your own skin & too insecure to let your s/o joke around. I’d hate to live in a cage like that. Y’all forget my husband is my bestfriend & love of my life," Bunnie continued.

"Half the things I say & do are a JOKE. Satire. If you don’t know the definition look it up & while you’re at it, look up the word personality. Maybe it will help some of y’all find one," she concluded.

The text message exchange between Bunnie and Jelly Roll began with the country music crooner writing, "I miss you. Your TikTok is so funny."

"I thought so too but ppl are offended ofc lmao," Bunnie replied. "Miss you moreeee."

After sharing her messages with her husband, Bunnie pointed out that a "double standard" is going on. She uploaded a video she took at the 2024 Grammy Awards of Jelly Roll meeting his "crush," Taylor Swift.

"Another point I’d like to prove- when my husband met his crush Taylor Swift everyone swooned," Bunnie wrote on Facebook. "But his wife, an outspoken blonde meets hers & omg what a wh*re! We feel so bad for Jelly blah blah blah. I didn’t even hug dude lmao - I shook his hand & y’all kno how much I hate shaking hands."

She continued, "If anything I just promoted the HELL outta Motionless in White w over 10 MILLION views across all platforms haha. Just saying the double standards in society are WILD."

Bunnie's run-in with hateful internet comments comes after she revealed that Jelly Roll decided to get off social media after receiving comments about his weight.

"My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f---ing weight," she revealed on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "That makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby."

"My husband doesn't show it to you guys, but I'm going to have a very vulnerable moment here," she said, speaking to listeners. "It hurts him."

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Jelly Roll said that "being best friends" is the reason he and Bunnie have been able to maintain their marriage. Bunnie and Jelly Roll also raise his daughter, Bailee, from a previous relationship.

Another secret to their successful marriage is having no secrets at all.

"Communicating with each other. Being willing to have uncomfortable conversations constantly," he explained. "People miss that in relationships. It's a constant, uncomfortable conversation at times, but that's just how you continue to build and grow."