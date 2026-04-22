Jelly Roll says he 'lost his way' after shedding over 200 pounds, reveals how much weight he gained back

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Throughout the past few years, Jelly Roll has always kept it real when it comes to his weight loss journey. Now, after losing over 200 pounds, the "Save Me" singer admitted he "lost his way."

In a video posted to his YouTube channel on Friday, the country music star, 41, opened up about hitting a roadblock amid his wellness journey and gaining weight.

"I was like, you know what, man? I've been working hard for the last three years losing this weight. I'm going to enjoy the holidays," Jelly Roll said, referencing his mindset around the holidays last year. "And I had a big Thanksgiving meal, and I ate a big birthday meal, and I ate a big Christmas meal and kind of got off the rails. I broke my collarbone about a week before Christmas, a few days before Christmas and that set me down where I had to quit running, quit walking, quit exercising for, you know, some extended period of time."

COUNTRY STAR JELLY ROLL IS 'PETRIFIED OF LOSING' SUCCESS AFTER YEARS OF STRUGGLING

"I said all that to say that I have to some degree lost my way," he continued.

While he was proud of being on the cover of Men's Health, Jelly Roll said he still hadn't reached his goal at that point.

"Men's Health was not the goal. It wasn't the weight that I wanted to get to to be at maintenance," he said. "It's not my maintenance weight. I'm still about 40 or 50 pounds, maybe 60. I don't know. I haven't weighed in. I've been avoiding the scale. I'm afraid to see what the scale is going to say from what my actual goal is."

Jelly Roll, who's currently training for the New York City Marathon, said he's now focused on losing the weight and keeping himself accountable.

COUNTRY STAR COLT FORD'S ADVICE TO JELLY ROLL AFTER DROPPING 150 POUNDS

"I want to get these last 40 or 50 pounds off, and then I eventually want to cut my skin and I eventually want to be on the cover of something crazy like GQ or Rolling Stone or Vanity Fair or Forbes or Time with my shirt off. I know this is getting real silly now, but I don't know. I just believe there's this story that a guy can go from 560 pounds to a shirt off picture. It's absurd."

After getting on the scale, Jelly Roll said he gained 12 pounds and weighed in at 276 pounds.

The "Save Me" singer began his weight loss journey in December 2022. He told Fox News Digital at the 2023 CMA Awards he was "starting to find a will to live" through his health journey, explaining he doesn't have a specific goal and is only focused on continuing "to keep doing the right thing and feeling better."

One year later, he made his first red carpet appearance since losing 100 pounds at the 2024 CMA Awards.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When speaking with People in November 2024, the singer explained his struggles with his health journey started with his "food addiction."

"The battle was with the food addiction , changing the way I’ve looked at food for the last 39 years," he told People magazine . "I’ve never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it’s like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In April 2025, he told fans during Pat McAfee's "Big Night AHT" event that he had lost 183 pounds , telling a cheering crowd, "I started at 540 pounds. I'm 357 pounds this morning, baby." He added that he wants to lose another 100 pounds so that he could go skydiving with his wife, Bunnie XO.

The "Church" singer then spoke with Fox News Digital at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards in May, noting that his biggest challenge when it comes to losing weight is food.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you're really battling obesity, you got to start at the dinner table, man. The walking's great, all the other stuff's great, but you got to fight that addiction at the dinner table," he said.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this post.