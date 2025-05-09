Jelly Roll admits toughest part of losing weight after shedding nearly 200 pounds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music star Jelly Roll is no stranger to personal battles.

The "Save Me" singer recently admitted the biggest challenge he faced during his weight-loss journey after he shed nearly 200 pounds.

"Food, man," Jelly Roll told Fox News Digital at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday.

2025 ACM AWARDS: COMPLETE WINNERS LIST

For the country star, the weight loss wasn't just about his fitness, but a constant struggle with his relationship with food.

"If you're really battling obesity, you got to start at the dinner table, man. The walking's great, all the other stuff's great, but you got to fight that addiction at the dinner table," he said.

2025 ACM AWARDS: LAINEY WILSON, NICOLE KIDMAN, KELSEA BALLERINI STUN ON RED CARPET

Jelly Roll has been consistent in his efforts to lose weight, confessing he was addicted to food in the same way that he was previously addicted to drugs.

"The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I’ve looked at food for the last 39 years," he told People magazine last year. "I’ve never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it’s like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way."

WATCH: JELLY ROLL CONFESSES BIGGEST CHALLENGE OF LOSING WEIGHT

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In October 2024, the "Son of a Sinner" singer shared a video on Instagram, where his trainer noted that Jelly Roll had reached a major milestone in his weight-loss journey.

"We just passed the halfway point of the tour, and Jelly’s been crushing it," his trainer said. "We’re either walking [around] the arena, playing basketball, boxing. He just surpassed his 100-pound weight loss."

While at the 2025 ACM Awards, Jelly Roll also told Fox News Digital about how the country music community has changed his life.

"I am struggling to walk around the carpet because I have built so many relationships in this genre," he said. "I mean, I'm hugging camera guys… I am looking at Cody Johnson… publishers… the Dallas station that gave me one of my first interviews ever on a radio station… I'm overwhelmed. I'm overwhelmed, to be honest."

WATCH: JELLY ROLL ON HOW THE COUNTRY MUSIC COMMUNITY HAS CHANGED HIS LIFE

"You know, I'll give you perspective… I'm talkin' too much, but it's the truth. I've stayed at the same hotel all three ACMs. And it has been interesting to just watch how much just staying at that hotel has changed for me… how many more friends come by," Jelly Roll said.

"I remember last year, me and Jason Aldean pretty much became friends by staying next to each other and just hung out all night," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The 60th annual award show was streamed live on Amazon Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie Xo posed for photos on the red carpet. Jelly Roll was in a Western-inspired suit, and his wife stunned in a brown and black lace floor-length gown.

The country music star was nominated in several categories at this year's ACM Awards, including entertainer of the year, album of the year and male artist of the year.