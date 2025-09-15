Jelly Roll celebrates weight loss milestone with designer outfit photos on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jelly Roll is celebrating a major milestone in his weight-loss journey.

The 40-year-old "Save Me" singer shared a couple of photos on Instagram of him showing off his slimmed-down figure while wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit.

"I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account," he wrote in the caption. "A hundred thousand thank-yous to the legend Skateboard P, his team, and everyone else that had a hand in making last night happen."

His wife, Bunnie XO, celebrated her husband's accomplishment with a compliment, writing, "The hunkiest hunk of them all 😍," in the comments section.

She wasn't the only one cheering him on in the comments section, as his fans left positive messages. One wrote, "Wow, transformation looks good on you! Bless! 🙌" and another added, "Looking fresh sir🔥🙌🏻 - you deserve it."

Earlier in the week, the singer performed his hit song, "Hard Fought Hallelujah" at the Grace for the World event in Vatican City on Saturday, Sept. 13, and was able to meet Pope Leo XIV.

He took to Instagram to commemorate the moment, sharing a photo of him smiling from ear to ear as he shakes hands with the Pope. He wore an all-black suit to the event.

"From rock bottom to holy ground," he wrote in the caption, before adding the bible verse: "For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them."

Fans of the singer flooded the comments section with kind words, with one calling him "an inspiration to those who have walked your pain and those still walking in your pain."

Actor Chase Stokes also took to the comments section to show his support for Jelly Roll, writing "To know you and watch you walk the right path, man.. I’m so proud to know you. One of the best humans to walk this earth. love you brother."

Jelly Roll has been vocal about his struggle when it comes to performing overseas, due to his past felony convictions. In April 2025, the Tennessee Board of Parole officially recommended the singer receive a full pardon, with the final decision left in the hands of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

"I want to be an inspiration for people who are now where I used to be – to let them know that change is truly possible," Jelly Roll told the board. "One of the reasons I’m asking for your recommendation for this pardon is because I’m looking to take my message of redemption through the power of music and faith through the rest of the world."

The singer has been open about his troubled past, which includes convictions for drug possession, drug dealing, shoplifting and aggravated robbery. While in prison, Jelly Roll entered both Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, got his GED and entered a Christian program which helped him reconnect with his faith on a much deeper level.

"It started as a passion project that felt therapeutic and would end up changing my life in ways that I never dreamed imaginable and opened doors that I’ve never thought possible," he told the Tennessee parole board about how he began writing songs in prison.

After getting out of prison, he turned his life around and broke out into the music industry in 2021 with his album "Ballad of the Broken." He continues to give back to his community, often performing inside prisons and at rehabilitation centers, helping to feed homeless people, and donating money from his performances to at-risk youth.