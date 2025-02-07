Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Country star Colt Ford's advice to Jelly Roll after dropping 150 pounds

Ford lost a total of 150 pounds after starting his weight-loss journey in 2022 and suffering a near-fatal heart attack in April 2024

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
close
Country artist Colt Ford and rapper Krizz Kaliko explain how their new song 'Bad A-- American' came to be Video

Country artist Colt Ford and rapper Krizz Kaliko explain how their new song 'Bad A-- American' came to be

Krizz Kaliko and Colt Ford have come together to form a new group called Hoodbillies, and they told Fox News Digital their first song is dedicated to America and the pride they feel in being American.

Country star Colt Ford shared that he and Jelly Roll were able to bond over what it's like to be the "big guys."

During a recent interview with People, Ford revealed that he and Jelly Roll hung out backstage at one of the "Save Me" singer's concerts, where they discussed the complicated feelings that come with trying to live a healthier lifestyle when so much of your public image is associated with weight. 

"Jelly has lost a bunch of weight," Ford told the outlet. "You start to think when you're a big guy like that and people love you, 'What if I lose weight? Are they going to still like me?' And I'm like, 'No, bro. I thought that for so long. No, no, no. As long as you're who you are, and you're authentic and good to people, s---, they don't care.'"

Ford, who once weighed 340 pounds, began his health journey in 2022, after he was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that causes muscle weakness, dropping to 250 pounds.

Colt Ford and Jelly Roll split

Colt Ford, left, and Jelly Roll discussed their weight-loss journeys at one of Jelly Roll's concerts last year. (Getty Images)

COUNTRY STAR COLT FORD SAYS HE 'DIED TWO TIMES' AFTER SUFFERING A HEART ATTACK

Following a near-fatal heart attack in April 2024, Ford committed to an even bigger lifestyle change, revealing he has since given up fried food and soda, and has begun walking more.

"There's much easier diets," he said. "But when I tried to lose weight before, when you're as heavy as I was... you feel like you're working hard and you still look in the mirror and go, 'This sucks. I'd rather just go back to [fast-food chain] Zaxby's.'"

Ford went on to share that he has not had a sip of soda or eaten any fried chicken since his health scare, explaining, "I'm eating a lot healthier. It's nice to feel good and be able to tell people like Jelly that."

"You start to think when you're a big guy like that and people love you, 'What if I lose weight? Are they going to still like me?'"

— Colt Ford

In a previous interview with People, Ford shared that he knew he had successfully given up his fast-food addiction when he was able to turn down his wife's offer to go to Waffle House to celebrate his 55th birthday.

Colt Ford on stage at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge Annual Birthday Bash

Ford said it is nice to be able to offer advice to people like Jelly Roll. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"When I woke up, my wife Megan goes, ‘I'll take you to Waffle House,’" the singer said. "And I said, ‘Nah, I don’t want to go.’ That’s when I knew I had won. I broke the habit."

Jelly Roll has also been open about his journey to a healthier lifestyle, sharing in November 2024 that he had lost 110 pounds. He debuted his slimmer appearance at the 2024 CMA Awards, where he walked the red carpet alongside his wife, Bunnie XO, and his 15-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann.

He went into detail about what the process has been like for him on a December 2024 episode of his wife's podcast, "Dumb Blonde," explaining he went through it "publicly for a reason." 

"I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed," he said. "They're so ashamed that they go and hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out, and they don't really know how to interact with the world, looking different or feeling different, you know? And they kind of got to find their whole new way." 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jelly Roll looks up with his baseball hat to his chest wearing an open jersey on stage split Jelly Rolly looks outwards on stage wearing a backward hat and green jean jacket

Jelly Roll shared in November 2024 that he had lost 110 pounds. (Getty Images)

The "Church" singer also wants people to see that his success in the music industry is not dependent on his size, saying he "became successful in spite of" his weight, somehow managing "to be this successful with carrying 550 pounds."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

Trending