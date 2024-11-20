Jelly Roll’s lost over 100 pounds while fighting food addiction battle

Jelly Roll proudly walked into the 2024 CMA Awards not only as a nominee, but also having achieved his weight loss goal.

The "Son of a Sinner" singer appeared at the event with his wife, Bunnie XO, his first since having lost over 100 pounds.

They were also accompanied by Jelly Roll’s 15-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann, who was making her CMA debut.

JELLY ROLL GIVES PRINCE HARRY NECK TATTOO AS ROYAL JOKES HE SHOULD HAVE GOTTEN IT ON HIS A--

"We're so excited," Bunnie told E! News. "This is her first CMAs."

In a recent interview with People magazine, Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, shared new details on how he managed his weight loss over the past year.

"The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I’ve looked at food for the last 39 years," he told the outlet. "I’ve never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it’s like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The singer estimated he lost about 60 to 70 pounds on his "Beautifully Broken" tour, which began in August and will conclude later this month.

In addition to the rigors of touring, Jelly Roll said he and his crew also play basketball every day to stay fit.

"The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I’ve looked at food for the last 39 years." — Jelly Roll

"It’s cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite. It revolved around alcohol and drugs," the 39-year-old said. "And now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day."

JELLY ROLL DROPS 100 POUNDS: HOW THE COUNTRY MUSIC STAR TRANSFORMED HIS BODY

Jelly Roll has been working on his weight-loss goals over the past year.

In May, Jelly Roll told Fox News Digital he had lost "like 50 to 70-something pounds" while training for a 5K.

Last month, he went on Instagram with his nutrition coach, Ian Larios, who has been working with him on tour, and confirmed that the country star had lost 100 pounds.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"We just passed the halfway point of the tour, and Jelly’s been crushing it," Larios said.

Back at the 2023 CMA Awards, Jelly Roll told Fox News Digital that his weight-loss journey was giving him the "will to live."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't even have a goal when it comes to health," he said at the time. "I just want to keep doing the right thing and feeling better. I'm starting to find a will to live, and I want to lean into that. That's it. I just want to be happier."