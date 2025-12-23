Jelly Roll’s 300-pound milestone tops a list of stunning celebrity weight loss transformations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many of Hollywood's biggest stars debuted massive weight loss transformations in 2025.

Country music superstar Jelly Roll continued to wow fans as he dropped weight this year, while Meghan Trainor stunned her fans after she debuted her weight loss on the red carpet.

Here are the biggest celebrity weight loss transformations of the year.

Jelly Roll

Country superstar Jelly Roll started his weight loss journey in late 2022 and announced he lost 100 pounds in October 2024.

In December 2025, the "Save Me" singer opened up about his continued weight loss on "The Joe Rogan Experience," sharing he had lost 300 pounds. While on the podcast, he shared he "spent most of 2022 between 480 and 560 pounds."

He explained that he had been trying to lose weight his entire life but started taking it seriously when he turned 39, saying, "I knew my next one was 40 … I don't think I've ever met a 500-pound 40-year-old."

"I was like, ‘Man, I should really start trying to figure this out’ … I could feel myself dying, Joe," he said.

Jelly Roll previously opened up about his struggle with "food addiction" in a November 2024 interview with People. He explained his relationship with food had never been "healthy," but "once you get into that discipline and commitment, it’s like an avalanche," he said. "Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way."

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor shocked fans when she walked the red carpet at the Billboard Women in Music event in March 2025 in a skintight strapless black dress which showed off her slimmed-down figure.

Initially, the "Made You Look" singer attributed her weight loss to biohacking, telling Entertainment Tonight at the event that "Science is the secret. I love it," adding she learned the best methods to stay healthy for her body.

Just days later, however, the Grammy Award-winning singer admitted on Instagram that she used Mounjaro to help her lose weight, while also encouraging fans to celebrate "talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first."

"No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," the mom of two added. "I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."

Quinton Aaron

Quinton Aaron, best known for his role in the 2009 movie, "The Blind Side," shared in October 2025 that he had lost over 200 pounds after a near-death experience.

"There's one day I'm sitting there on the wall, and I'm just listening to the water vibe, and then I wake up underwater," he told Fox News Digital. "So, I literally passed out, fell off the wall, and it was like a 12-foot drop, but the water was only three feet deep. I didn't know that at the time. Well, thank God it was three feet deep, because I can't swim."

He described feeling excruciating pain as he tried to stand up, later learning his fall may have been caused by diabetic ketoacidosis, a complication from high blood sugar levels.

Aaron described learning about his condition as a "come-to-Jesus kind of moment," after which he began intermittent fasting, stopped overeating and "cut out sugars. And, so, with just those three things, the weight just started dropping off tremendously.

"It wasn't an overnight process," Aaron said. "It definitely took some work, but my mindset was at that point where it was like, ‘I got a lot of things I want to live for.’ At the time, I was single. I've always wanted to be married and have kids. And I'm like, ‘What condition am I gonna be in if I had kids? I gotta make these changes.’"

Billy Gardell

"Mike & Molly" star Billy Gardell opened up about his dramatic 170-pound weight loss journey during a December 2025 interview with People.

"I was medicating my emotions and my fears with food, and I was also celebrating my victories with food," Gardell, told the outlet. "You’re eating to deflect your feelings when they’re bad or enhance them when they’re good, and both of those things are poison pills."

He added that he "had gotten so big and so stationary that it hurt to stand up."

Gardell shared that, in 2020, he weighed 370 pounds and, in 2021, felt he had no choice but to undergo bariatric surgery out of "desperation." He now says he fluctuated between 210 and 215 pounds.

"You have to learn to l ove yourself," he said. "You have to look at why you react the way you do to food and heal that, and then love yourself enough to do something good for yourself."

Amy Schumer

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer debuted her weight loss in October 2025 in an Instagram post.

The "I Feel Pretty" actress continued showing off her weight loss on social media. In a now deleted Instagram post, Schumer shared she lost 50 pounds, clarifying she didn't do it "to look hot" but to survive.

"I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you," she said.

The actress previously revealed she was diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, which she was diagnosed with after fans commented on her social media posts about changes they noticed in her face.

"Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you that I lost that weight," she said. "I’ve had plastic surgery over the years and I use [mounjaro]. Sorry to anyone they let down. I’m pain free. I can [play] tag with my son."

She first spoke about her weight loss journey in March 2025, sharing with her Instagram followers she had been taking Mounjaro (also known as tirzepatide), after initially experiencing debilitating side effects from Ozempic.