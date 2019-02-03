Jeff Bezos attends Super Bowl dinner without Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos was spotted in Atlanta for the Super Bowl on Saturday night, at an exclusive dinner hosted by Patriots owner and fellow billionaire Robert Kraft, sources exclusively told Page Six.

AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS INVESTIGATING WHO LEAKED SEXY TEXTS TO LAUREN SANCHEZ

Kraft threw the VIP affair the night before the big game, and Jamie Foxx performed, we hear. Bezos was there with his younger brother, Mark Bezos — but without new girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Sources said that Kraft hosted the pre-game meal for between 200 and 300 VIPs, “for family, friends, and his most important business partners.” Highlights apparently included a performance by Foxx, “who had every person dancing on stage,” plus an impromptu speech by rapper Meek Mill.

Meek “gave an Impromptu speech about how much Robert has meant to him,” said a football insider. “It was touching. He was saying he’d probably be in prison today if it wasn’t for Kraft.” Kraft helped Meek launch new initiative, Reform Alliance, with Jay Z and others, to change probation and parole laws after Meek was controversially imprisoned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meek [nee Robert Rihmeek Williams] posted online an image of himself with Kraft, Bezos and Fanatics mogul Michael Rubin captioned, “Dream chasers… patriots… Amazon… Fanatics still going bad on em anyway. Williams… Kraft… Bezos… Rubin.” (Kraft was also seen on stage at Rubin’s Fanatics party this week dancing with Meek and Cardi B.)

JEFF BEZOS MAY TAKEN LAUREN SANCHEZ TO THE OSCARS

League watchers made all sorts of connections to Bezos being at the Kraft dinner. Amazon last year extended its deal with the NFL to stream Thursday night games via Prime Video for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Patriots president Jonathan Kraft is chairman of the leagues’s digital media committee, and Robert’s chairman of the media committee. A media insider figured that Bezos’ presence in Atlanta would be to strengthen Amazon ties to the league for digital rights.

AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS AND GIRLFRIEND LAUREN SANCHEZ STILL TOGETHER AFTER TEXT LEAKS

Meantime, Amazon is partnered with Meek and Roc Nation to launch a six-part docuseries this year on the Philly rapper’s legal odyssey.

That Bezos was pictured at the dinner with Rubin also had tongues wagging: Rubin’s sports apparel giant Fanatics just did a deal with Walmart to bring its gear to stores, and sources wondered whether a pact with Amazon could be far behind. Fanatics runs the NFL store and exclusively makes its consumer apparel, plus other leagues’. It also threw one of the Super Bowl’s most exclusive pre-game parties where Meek performed.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SLAMS JEFF 'BOZO' BEZOS AFTER TABLOID REVEALS LAUREN SANCHEZ ROMANCE

Guests at the Kraft dinner also included comic David Spade. A rep for Amazon didn’t get back to us.

Page Six has reported that Bezos has been investigating who leaked texts between him and Sanchez to the National Enquirer.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.