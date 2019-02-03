Trump picks Patriots to win Super Bowl LIII, while poll finds half the country doesn't care who wins

Despite being a lifelong New Yorker, it is no secret that President Trump is a big fan of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

So when questioned about who he’s picking to win Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, it came as no surprise that Trump is choosing the Pats to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in the big game.

“They have a very special owner and coach, and certainly they have, I guess, the greatest quarterback of all time," Trump said in an interview with CBS’ "Face the Nation," referring to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, respectively.

"So I would say they would win," he added. "As the expression goes, who knows. I hope it’s a great game."

Trump has been friends with Kraft, Brady and Belichick for years and all three offered praise for then-candidate Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Patriots were also the first professional sports team to visit the White House under the Trump administration following their Super Bowl victory in 2017. Trump disinvited last year’s Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles, from White House after numerous players said they would not attend, with some citing the president's comments about the anthem protests.

Trump, who on Sunday enjoyed a round of golf with his acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, will watch the Super Bowl at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Fla. The game kicks off in Atlanta at 6:30 p.m., with the Patriots favored by 2.5 points.

Nationally there seems to be a lot of apathy toward the Super Bowl, with a CBS News poll finding that 31 percent of those surveyed want the Rams to win, compared to just 19 percent who are rooting for the Patriots. Half of those questioned said the outcome does not matter to them.