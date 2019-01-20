Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ditches wedding ring in first post-divorce appearance, may take Lauren Sanchez to Oscars

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos stepped out without his wedding ring for the Living Legends of Aviation Awards this weekend, marking his first public appearance since announcing his divorce from MacKenzie, his wife of 25 years, and his affair with TV personality Lauren Sanchez.

Bezos, 55, skipped the red carpet at the event on Friday, Us Weekly reported, but appeared onstage when he was honored with the Kenn Ricci Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award and as well as a new award created in his name, the Jeff Bezos Freedom’s Wings Award.

Photos from inside the event show Bezos clutching his new trophy without any jewelry adorning his all-important finger.

Bezos and MacKenzie announced their impending split on Jan. 9, saying in a joint statement, "We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends."

The divorce may potentially be the most expensive in history thanks to Bezos' net worth of $137 billion and his and MacKenzie's lack of a prenup.

Days later, bombshell reports claimed that Bezos had an affair with Sanchez, 49, who is married to Bezos' friend, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell.

Sanchez was not in attendance at the awards, but reports claim you may see her with Bezos on another red carpet soon.

Page Six reports that Bezos and Sanchez will likely attend the 2019 Oscars together in February.

A source claimed, "Expect to see Lauren joining Jeff [at the Oscars]. They are an item and very much in love. They were not hiding their relationship and were very relaxed at the [Golden] Globes."