Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez tries to make a grand entrance into NYC

Lauren Sanchez — the woman who’s dating Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos — made quite an entrance at upscale eatery Sette Mezzo on Tuesday night.

"I wouldn't have noticed her," said a diner at the Upper East Side restaurant. "Except she walked in and waited for everyone to acknowledge her, like an actress, [as if to say] 'I've arrived!'"

It's the first time LA-based Sanchez has been spotted in New York since the scandal broke.

We're told Sanchez and a girlfriend headed to a table at the back of the fancy Italian joint.

"She demanded attention," added the fascinated spy, "She had a s–t-eating grin on her face when she walked in. I don't think anyone else recognized her."

Meanwhile, at a nearby table sat the considerably less famous Paul McCartney — who was dining with wife, Nancy Shevell, and two younger men.

Page Six revealed two weeks ago that tech mogul Bezos, the world's richest man, has been dating Sanchez for several months, even though he's still married to MacKenzie Bezos — and Sanchez is still married to Hollywood super agent Patrick Whitesell.

Sanchez formerly appeared on Fox 11 in LA, and now runs a business that shoots footage from helicopters for TV shows, movies and commercials.

