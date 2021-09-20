'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim dishes on his relationship with co-star Chrishell Stause

Jason Oppenheim’s life has changed quite a bit since becoming a household name in Hollywood due to his newfound fame as a celebrity real estate broker.

The "Selling Sunset" star and leading force behind the popular Oppenheim Group, 44, has recently found himself at the center of headlines after he and series co-star Chrishell Stause, 40, revealed their romance to the world when ensuing images of the pair packing on the PDA while vacationing in Rome made the rounds through the internet.

Oppenheim told Fox News that while there had been an adjustment period of sort, he understands that being staked out by photographers comes with the price of fame.

"It's funny that you mentioned that because we were just – we've actually had paparazzi following and snapping pictures of us the last two days now, including at dinner last night, which I just saw today," Oppenheim explained when asked about his newfound notoriety.

"I mean, I think that if you make the conscious decision – there are some people that become well-known through a voluntary act – like deciding to go on a reality show versus, maybe someone who had something happen to them in their personal lives and never asked for it – so I think when it comes to people who made a conscious decision, I think it's part of the responsibility that a public figure has that, again, has made a voluntary decision to be in the public eye. And in that sense, I feel like I made a voluntary decision."

Oppenheim added that as a celebrity, he believes "there's a responsibility to take photos and to be respectful and reasonable about being paparazzied" and said the idea of having his picture taken and seeing comments online "doesn't really bother [him] at all."

"I just don't read anything anyway, so, sorry for everyone wasting their time – good or bad," he quipped.

"But I do have some frustrations or animosity towards photographers who take those liberties with people who didn't make a voluntary decision – if I can kind of draw that line in the sand," he added. "I can imagine that for a woman, it might be a little bit more difficult – they have to get their hair done, makeup and get dressed up – there's more of an image to a woman, I think. And I think that kind of paparazzi might be more stressful."

"I think it goes with the territory and it's part of the responsibility of being someone in the public space," he said ultimately.

Oppenheim, who recently listed his Mount Olympus Los Angeles mansion for $8 million after an extensive seven-figure renovation, revealed to Fox News that he actually managed to secure a two-year lease on the property for $45,000 per month.

As for how he and Stause manage to spend their time together, Oppenheim said the pair are obsessed big time with binging crime thrillers and documentaries and the occasional episode of "The Real Housewives."

"That's a funny question because literally last night she had me watching 'Beverly Hills Housewives,' which I have never watched any of the 'Housewives' shows," he said.

"But normally we agree, like we both really like crime thrillers, we like documentaries. We've seen at least a dozen documentaries and then also 'Mare of Easttown' type of stuff or 'The Undoing.' So we like the scripted crime dramas and then we also really enjoy like we were at last night."

Of the titles Oppenheim said he and Stause recently checked off their list: "We were watching 'Manhunt: Deadly Games,' which is about the Richard Jewell story of the Atlanta bomber. So that's a scripted one but we saw 'Long Shot' where this guy had been falsely accused of murder, but he ended up being at a Dodger game."

He pressed that there are even instances when Stause might even indulge on a show or two without him – a move that in some relationships could be grounds for a split.

"Even when I find one – she has watched so many without me, it's so frustrating because I'll be like, 'Oh, this one looks so good' and she's like, 'Watched it,'" he explained. "So we've seen probably a dozen together and she probably saw a dozen before without me. So we've plowed through those. But that's kind of our vibe. And we spend a lot of time just at home and hanging out, watching those types of crime dramas."

"So, sometimes I'll end up watching an episode of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' but then we’ll be at dinner and I’ll have the Washington football game on my phone, which I apologized for. But, you know, so it's a tradeoff."