Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young dish on joint bachelor/bachelorette: ‘We would have missed each other’

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are "getting close" to tying the knot but before the real estate pair get hitched for real, as tradition goes, the bride and groom-to-be are celebrating with a joint party.

However, given the current state of the world and mandates surrounding large gatherings, Young, 33, told Fox News she and El Moussa, 40, are breaking away from separate and conventional bachelor and bachelorette parties and are instead opting for a joint get-together that better encompasses not only their love but that of their friends and family as well.

"Tarek and I are best friends, we love doing everything together and when we're away from each other, we miss each other," the "Selling Sunset" star said. "So when we were trying to decide if we wanted to do a joint or apart we both were like, 'OK, let's do it together because if not, we're going to be missing each other all weekend.'"

The shindig will go down in Palm Springs, Calif.

"A lot of our friends are married and they're couples so we just thought it'd be fun for all the couples to go and hang out together and just make it a really big fun party," Young added, explaining that they originally settled on Las Vegas for the escapades but ultimately "things just fell through."

"When you have a huge group, it's like herding cattle," Young said through bouts of laughter. "It’s like herding cats."

While Young admitted that she and the "Flip or Flop" star were "a little bit stressed about how [they] were going to manage everything" regarding the "last minute" joint celebration, El Moussa's sister came in and really saved the day.

As for when they'll tie the knot?

"Well, we are actually getting close. I'm not going to tell you the wedding date but we are getting close," Young quipped when asked about the couple's save-the-date. "It feels like we've been engaged for a really long time, but it's actually only been since July of 2020."

"It was hard for us to pick a date because we didn't know what was going to go on in the world and we didn't know if we wanted to do destination and if we could even travel," she continued, adding that since their parents are older she and El Moussa didn't want their family to have to jump on any planes.

"Originally we had the wedding planned for Cabo and there were so many factors coming into play that we decided that we wanted to move it to something more local," Young said. "It's a decision we made based on our family and travel and a lot of our guests were concerned about traveling out of the country – so just for the safety of our family and our loved ones, we decided to do it closer."

Young recently had a bridal shower held for her which was put on by PETA.

"It was more for health reasons and for my body and just for health and my stomach," the animal rights activist explained of her decision to commit herself to veganism. "I started cutting out dairy and then I slowly started cutting out everything else and I became plant-based."

"And there was a time in my life I was making everything from scratch as well," she continued. "I don't like a lot of processed food and I've always lived a very healthy lifestyle. I love yoga, I love Pilates and since I've been vegan, I just feel so amazing, so incredible. I'm more flexible than ever. I have more energy. I just feel so amazing."

She was excited to say that even El Moussa has hitched a ride "on the plant-based bandwagon" and gluten-free diet due to a celiac diagnosis.

"I don't push it – I just try to slowly incorporate it into our lives," she said. "But I also have a love for animals and a love for our environment. So, you know, I think small changes we make can help our world and preserve the beauty of our world."

El Moussa was previously married to his HGTV co-host Christina Haack. The ex-pair share two kids — a daughter, Taylor, 10, and a son, Brayden, 5 — together. The former couple finalized their divorce in January 2018 after El Moussa initially filed one year earlier.