‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather Rae Young leaving Oppenheim Group LA brokerage to launch Newport Beach office

EXCLUSIVE: Heather Rae Young is trading in the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles for the easygoing and posh lifestyle of Newport Beach.

The luxury real estate agent and “Selling Sunset” star, who is currently engaged to Orange County, Calif., native and HGTV cornerstone Tarek El Moussa, was handpicked by The Oppenheim Group president and founder Jason Oppenheim to launch the brokerage’s new office in the seaside beach town as the company expands from its West Hollywood abode and into a new market – a move that Oppenheim said was a “long time coming.”

“Heather is going to be working out of that office and my best friend is going to be managing the office,” Oppenheim told Fox News, adding, “The office that we're looking at is insane. I mean, it's insane. So hopefully I'll be signing the lease soon.”

Oppenheim and his twin brother, Brett, who is also a business partner in their real estate dealings, have built The Oppenheim Group into one of Los Angeles’ most successful brokerages and Oppenheim said that in his expansion, he’ll be spending much more time in Newport Beach, where he frequently visits Heather Rae Young, 32, and El Moussa, 38.

TAREK EL MOUSSA SAYS HE'S A 'DIFFERENT' MAN GOING INTO SECOND MARRIAGE TO HEATHER RAE YOUNG

Famous for his intimate gatherings among his close friends and business peers, many of whom are his own employees, Oppenheim said El Moussa has become “part of the family” in the time he and Young have grown their relationship.

“I go down to Orange County and see Tarek and Heather a lot and I was talking with them yesterday, so I would like to see them,” Oppenheim explained, adding that he would love to see El Moussa make an appearance on the uber-popular Netflix reality series.

HEATHER RAE YOUNG SAYS TAREK EL MOUSSA WILL APPEAR ON 'SELLING SUNSET' AFTER 'NETFLIX AND HGTV CAME TO AN AGREEMENT'

“I would hope so. I think some of that depends on the networks, right? But I would hope and expect that [Tarek] would appear on at least one [episode]. Tarek has become a friend to us and a part of the family. And I do hope that that is presented on the show too,” he said.

Network sources familiar with the inner-dealings involving El Moussa and Young’s ability to crossover into the loosely competing real estate programs recently told Fox News that El Moussa has been given the all-clear to appear alongside his fiancée in the beloved streaming series.

“Permission was secured for Tarek to appear in a future episode of 'Selling Sunset' should there be a future season," said the insider, who confirmed to us that the reason El Moussa did not appear on prior seasons was "due to contractual conflicts."

Meanwhile, El Moussa also told Fox News in an August interview that he would be thrilled to film with his fiancée and said it actually could go down.

'SELLING SUNSET' STAR HEATHER RAE YOUNG ON BEING A 'BONUS MOM' TO TAREK EL MOUSSA'S KIDS

"There's a very good chance," he hinted. "I would be thrilled to go film with Heather on television. I think that would be such a fun experience for us. And, you know, we've filmed 'Flipping 101' together and we had so much fun. So if this does work out, we're really excited for it."

Oppenheim kept things coy when asked about a season 4 of “Selling Sunset” but added that he didn’t anticipate the series leaving its Netflix home “anytime soon.” He further remained tight-lipped on whether El Moussa would even be available to film for “Selling Sunset.”

“I mean, he's a part of the family and it would be great to explore that on the show but like I said, the networks might limit that,” Oppenheim maintained. “Not to mention, he's really busy and he's an hour and a half away, but surely.”

'SELLING SUNSET' STAR HEATHER RAE YOUNG RECOUNTS HOW PLAYBOY PATH PAVED WAY FOR LUCRATIVE REAL ESTATE CAREER

Regardless of what comes to be of a potential El Moussa sighting on “Selling Sunset,” Oppenheim said he and his Group of players are simply chomping at the bit to expand into the bright and airy community of Newport Beach and the surrounding Orange County.

“Why mess up a good thing, right? But here's the thing too – my best friend from high school – who is very smart, very trustworthy, he's been in real estate for many years – he moved down here,” Oppenheim explained. “So the fact that he's going to be able to manage that office has been a huge consideration for me.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Added the real estate executive: “And we're getting a lot more listings down here, to be honest. We're going to have people calling us from all around Newport and all around Orange County asking us to list their homes and represent them on buys, so it just I feel like it's the natural progression and it's the next area for us to expand.”

As the common expression in real estate goes; timing and location are everything – and for The Oppenheim Group, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It's been a long time coming because we've been very careful about expanding but this is the right move for us,” said Oppenheim. “This is the right location.”

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.