Justin Hartley shares birthday tribute to wife as ex Chrishell Stause goes official with Jason Oppenheim

Pernas and Hartley reportedly tied the knot in May

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 30

Justin Hartley shared a sweet birthday tribute to his new wife Sofia Pernas on Saturday.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful Sofia!" the 44-year-old actor captioned the post. 

"This amazing woman makes me laugh out loud every single day. Here's to taking down oysters all over the world! I love you very much!"

"Can't wait. I love you!" Pernas responded in the comments section. 

‘SELLING SUNSET’S' CHRISHELL STAUSE, JASON OPPENHEIM, PACK ON PDA AFTER SHE CONFIRMS ROMANCE WITH BROKER

Actor Justin Hartley shared a birthday tribute to his new wife Sofia Pernas on Instagram days after his ex-wife Chrishell Stause confirmed her new relationship with Jason Oppenheim.

Actor Justin Hartley shared a birthday tribute to his new wife Sofia Pernas on Instagram days after his ex-wife Chrishell Stause confirmed her new relationship with Jason Oppenheim. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

The birthday post comes days after Hartley's ex-wife Chrishell Stause and boss Jason Oppenheim went public with their relationship.

Stause was previously married to Hartley for two years before he abruptly filed for divorce in November of 2019. 

The "This Is Us" actor and Pernas reportedly tied the knot in May. 

The "Selling Sunset" star and her boss Oppenheim confirmed their new relationship with a photo shared Wednesday to Instagram. Stause and Oppenheim have been enjoying a vacation in Rome. 

