Justin Hartley shares birthday tribute to wife as ex Chrishell Stause goes official with Jason Oppenheim

Justin Hartley shared a sweet birthday tribute to his new wife Sofia Pernas on Saturday.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful Sofia!" the 44-year-old actor captioned the post.

"This amazing woman makes me laugh out loud every single day. Here's to taking down oysters all over the world! I love you very much!"

"Can't wait. I love you!" Pernas responded in the comments section.

The birthday post comes days after Hartley's ex-wife Chrishell Stause and boss Jason Oppenheim went public with their relationship.

Stause was previously married to Hartley for two years before he abruptly filed for divorce in November of 2019.

The "This Is Us" actor and Pernas reportedly tied the knot in May.

The "Selling Sunset" star and her boss Oppenheim confirmed their new relationship with a photo shared Wednesday to Instagram. Stause and Oppenheim have been enjoying a vacation in Rome.