The best true-crime documentaries on Netflix to stream

Netflix seems to be at the top of its game when it comes to shelling out true-crime films and series that leave the viewer with more questions than answers.

If you’re a Netflix subscriber looking for a good true-crime documentary to sink your teeth into while escaping the pull of "Tiger King" mania, consider these projects, many of which are guaranteed to throw you for loops and twists -- all from the comfort of your own couch.

Here's a list of the best true-crime docs on the streaming platform:

“Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist”

Released in 2018, “Evil Genius” tells the incredible true story of a pizza delivery guy who is seemingly made to be the victim of a cruel plot when he’s instructed to rob a bank while armed with a live bomb secured around his neck.

The jaw-dropping accounts in this one left police and those who covered the case confused as to whether or not this man had a hand in his own fate.

“Long Shot”

If you’ve ever been accused of something you didn’t do, strap yourself in for a wild ride while you watch “Long Shot,” the Jacob LaMandola-directed masterpiece that focuses on Juan Catalan, who was arrested for a murder he didn’t commit.

Save yourself the “that’s what they all say” talk and press play on this documentary that follows Catalan’s trial and defense attorney as he desperately tries to establish his client’s alibi by placing Catalan at the famed Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles -- but why?

Hollywood couldn’t even write this screenplay -- as it turns out comedy legend Larry David just so happened to be filming an episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” at Dodger Stadium, and Catalan believes the raw footage from the episode within the stadium will clear his name.

“Wild Wild Country”

This docuseries has all of the makings a cult classic, emphasis on cult.

This psychological thriller serves up the controversial Rajneeshpuram group on a platter that most folks probably never knew existed. When a controversial spiritual guru builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, it causes a massive schism between the locals and the newly-formed followers of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Osho) and his personal assistant Ma Anand Sheela.

Also, the conflict led to the first-ever bioterror attack recorded in the United States and has a few extras, such as illegal wiretapping, thrown in for good measure.

“Wild Wild Country” is sure to send you on a wild, wild ride.

“Time: The Kalief Browder Story”

Do we really have the presumption of innocence until we’re proven guilty?

That was the question on everyone’s mind after Kalief Browder was falsely accused by police of stealing someone’s backpack while on his way home from a party when he was 16.

However, while awaiting trial, Browder spent 800 days in solitary confinement at Rikers Island in New York City -- all without ever being convicted of a crime.

“Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer”

What happens when a group of Internet sleuths bands together to find an animal abuser who posts videos online of himself in the act?

This is the tale of Luka Magnotta, the guy who shared those disturbing videos and the group of folks who uncovered him to be one of Canada’s most infamous murderers.

“Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez”

You’ve read about it in the papers and the world covered the developments of the 2013 investigation into Aaron Hernandez, the gridiron star-turned-murderer who was convicted of the grisly murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who had been dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée.

Though he was acquitted of a separate double-murder, Hernandez ultimately died in prison in a steep fall from grace.

“Abducted in Plain Sight”

For the Broberg family, things couldn’t have been going better when they became extremely close to their family friend Robert Berchtold.

This story is told from the perspective of the family and their 12-year-old daughter Jan, who was kidnapped and brainwashed by Berchtold in a small Idaho community.

“Captive”

Have you ever wondered what you might do if you were held in a hostage situation?

“Captive” focuses on the harrowing stories of those who managed to emerge on the other side of those high-stakes hostage negotiations.

“Strong Island”

Made to shed light on the murder of his brother, filmmaker Yance Ford paints the picture of rampant racial injustice and highlights the inequalities displayed in the justice system.

For his work, Ford was handed an Oscar nomination for this documentary ripe with grief and strife.

"Murder Mountain"

Much of California's marijuana supply is grown and cultivated in the Northern California region of Humbolt County.

This insane docuseries centers on the local marijuana industry and the mounting disappearances and murders that have occurred in its sprawling mountain ranges.

"The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez"

Gabriel Fernandez was only 8 years old when he was tortured and eventually killed at the hands of his own mother and her boyfriend in 2013.

This documentary looks into the multiple missteps by social workers and the broken systems that failed to protect him.