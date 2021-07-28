Chrishell Stause confirms she’s dating boss Jason Oppenheim

She’s mixing business with pleasure.

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause confirmed she’s dating famed real estate broker Jason Oppenheim, who also happens to be her boss.

Stause, 40, revealed the relationship with PDA-packed photos hidden at the end of a new Instagram photo dump from a vacation to Capri, Italy. In one of the photos posted Wendesday, Oppenheim can be seen kissing Stause’s neck.

Oppenheim, 44, responded to the photos with a heart emoji in the comments section.

It also appears Stause’s family approves of the relationship, as Oppenheim’s brother Brett gushed about the couple.

"Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy," Brett wrote.

Model Tina Louise, who also was on the group trip, wrote, "Awwwww!!!! Congratulations you guys!! Finally IG official ."

Stause’s "Selling Sunset" co-star Romain Bonnet joked that viewers might now move on from hoping for a Jason-Mary Fitzgerald reunion.

"So happy for you guys !" Bonnet commented. "Finally people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully ."

This is Stause’s first relationship since breaking up with "Dancing With the Stars" pro Keo Motsepe earlier this year after three months of dating.

Prior to Motsepe, Stause was married to Justin Hartley for two years. The marriage ended poorly, with Stause claiming that the "This Is Us" actor informed her of the divorce via text.

Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split.

The stars met during their soap opera days, when they both had roles on "The Young & the Restless" as well as gigs on other daytime dramas.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.