January Jones, 42, reluctantly posts stunning bikini pic: 'I'm troubled by this'

January Jones posted a stunning photo of herself in a two-piece bikini, joking that the revealing pic is very unlike her.

The 42-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Friday to give fans a sneak peek at her flawless figure, rocking oversized sunglasses and a floral print swimsuit.

"I'm troubled by this. What's become of me," Jones captioned the sexy pic.

Earlier in the week, the "Mad Men" star shared not one but two photos of herself lounging in swimwear. In the first, she rocked an emerald green two-piece while taking a dip in her pool.

"Morning lap swim! Happy Birthday Mom!" she captioned it.

In her second bathing suit reveal of the week, Jones rested her head on her hand as she relaxed on a chair outside.

"What to dooooo...?? Ps. I'd like my reps to add teacher, dancer (tap and interpretive), aesthetician, zoologist, basketball coach and chef to my resume please. Synchronized swimming and French upcoming. Ciao," she joked about her time spent in self-isolation.

The actress received praise for her killer body, with several of her followers noting her age-defying figure.

"Y r u ageless?? I'm 24 and I look like a used makeup wipe," one follower commented.

"Queen of quarantine," another dubbed the star.

"One of the most beautiful women on earth," wrote another.

Last month, Jones shared that she appreciated the sunny weather in Southern California amid quarantining, adding that she's been pretending "we're just on summer break!"

In addition to her stint on "Mad Men," Jones also appeared in "The Last Man on Earth" which she announced is currently streaming on Hulu.