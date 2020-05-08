Sofia Vergara shares '90s throwback bikini snap and fans think she looks better now

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sofia Vergara is being praised for her age-defying looks.

On Thursday, the former "Modern Family" star posted a sizzling throwback pic from the 1990s in which she's donning a tiny black bikini.

"#tbt The 90's Miami,' Vergara captioned the photo with laughing emojis.

Fans went wild over the actress' fit bod but admitted they were quite surprised by just how gracefully she's aged. A majority of commenters said they believe the star looks better now at age 47.

"Ha! Ha! You looked older then. Was it the white highlighter on the upper eyelid? I think you look so much younger now. Must be love!" one fan commented.

Another asked Vergara to not get mad but shared, "I think you look more gorgeous now."

One person agreed that she has "the same beautiful shape" today as she did three decades ago.

Another user added that Vergara "def" looks "much better now," with another writing that while Vergara was "hot" in the 1990s, she's "even hotter now."

Last month, Vergara unearthed another throwback from her time in Miami in the 1990s, this time with her son, Manolo, when he was just a little boy.

Vergara is married to Joe Manganiello and shares Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.