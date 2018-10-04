January Jones posts topless photo of herself for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Expand / Collapse search
Breast Cancer
By Katherine Lam | Fox News
January Jones posted a topless photo of herself to remind people to get mammograms.

January Jones wants women to get mammograms — and she found an unusual way to inspire them to do so.

The 40-year-old actress posted a topless photo of herself on Instagram to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month and urge women to get checked regularly.

“It’s breast cancer awareness month gals and guys! This is a friendly reminder to get a mammogram!” Jones captioned a photo of herself with the words “Love your mellons [sic]” across her chest, along with a scarecrow filter in honor of Halloween.

Jones added British fashion designer Tamara Mellon was offering free mammograms in a mobile RV next week — Oct. 8, 9 and 10 — in Los Angeles.

Jones joins stars such as Serena Williams in supporting breast cancer awareness this month. Williams posted a music video of herself topless and singing Divinyls' 1990 hit “I Touch Myself" on Sunday.

“This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit 'I Touch Myself' to remind women to self-check regularly,” Williams captioned the video. “Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world."

"Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that," she added.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam