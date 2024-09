Members of the rock band Jane’s Addiction were were brawling at their concert in Boston on Friday night.

In a video captured and shared on social media, frontman Perry Farrell could be seen throwing a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro in a heated exchange.

Farrell, 65, lunged his body in a forceful manner towards Navarro, 57, onstage. The guitarist appeared to place his hands on the frontman’s chest in an apparent bid to stop him from moving forward.

During the tense encounter, Farrell appeared to be yelling at Navarro until he threw a punch at the guitarist.

Security guards quickly broke up the fight and told Farrell to "stop," while they held him down to prevent attacking the guitarist further.

Navarro grabbed Farrell’s arm, and he was enraged, as he attempted to attack the guitarist again.

Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau, spoke out about the altercation on her social media and explained the events that unfolded.

"Rather than speculating, I thought to post a first person account of what happened on stage with Jane’s Addiction last night at the Lender Pavilion in Boston," Lau wrote on her Instagram.

"Clearly there had been a lot of tension and animosity between the members.. the magic that made the band so dynamic. Well, the dynamite was lit. Perry got up in Dave’s face and body checked him," she explained.

Lau added that the fight stemmed from Perry’s patience wearing thin, as his health wasn’t in the best condition ahead of the band's performance.



"Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band," she continued.

"Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. But when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was [playing] too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it."

In Lau’s lengthy post, she wrote that Eric Avery, the founding bass guitarist and co-songwriter of Jane’s Addiction, is the one who "won the fight."

"Eric walked up to Perry, upstage, in the dark… put Perry in a headlock and punched him in the stomach three times. Kevin, crewmember with a long hair… pulled Eric away. Then Eric nonchalant walked off to the front of the stage to apologize to audience for the show ended early."



She went on to say that the aftermath of the concert brawl ended with Eric taking "a few cheap shots on Perry."



"Perry was a crazed beast for the next half an hour - he finally did not calm down, but did breakdown and cried and cried."

She accompanied her caption with a video of the Jane’s Addiction band members fighting on stage.

"Well, that’s is my first person account narrative of what happened. Take a look at the video yourself," Lau concluded.

Reps for Jane’s Addiction did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.