Drake rushes to female fan's aid as brawl breaks out after concert

Artist Drake rushed to the rescue of a female fan after inadvertently making her a target in the audience. The rapper had thrown his used towel to her while walking off-stage, inciting mayhem in the crowd.

In a video captured and shared to social media, a woman is seen leaning over a barrier, grabbing the towel from Drake.

Chaos ensues, with individuals trying to rip the memorabilia from her hands as the woman falls down.

Instead of continuing to walk with his crew, Drake watches the situation unfold, showing obvious concern.

At one point, the "Hold On, We're Going Home" rapper broke away from his team and rushed back to problem area to give a warning to one individual in particular.

"Imma send someone up," he is heard saying as a security guard shines his flashlight in more fan-recorded video. Drake looked visibly agitated, with fans sharing on social media that it was a man who tried to grab the towel from the woman that originally caught it.

Performing the first of four shows at the Kia Forum outside Los Angeles, and a total of six in LA, Drake did not let the issue on Saturday affect his performance on Sunday, with things going on as scheduled.

A representative for the musician did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is not the first time Drake has had to deal with unruly fans.

During opening night of his "It's All a Blur" tour in Chicago, Drake was hit in the arm by a fan's cellphone.

The Canada native pushed through the performance, choosing not to address it.

Other performers including Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini have also recently had items thrown at them in what has become a troubling and scary trend at concerts.