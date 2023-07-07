Drake dodges phone thrown at him during concert

Drake is the latest celebrity victim to be pelted with a flying object while performing for adoring fans.

On Wednesday night, the rapper took the stage in Chicago for the opening night of his "It's All a Blur" tour.

During his rendition of Ginuwine's "So Anxious," a fan threw their phone at the musician, hitting him on the arm.

Drake looked down at his arm after he was hit and continued on with his performance, without saying anything to the crowd.

The "God's Plan" rapper joins a slew of other stars, including Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini, who have had objects thrown at them, interrupting their performances.

Adele had a very stern statement for fans when she took the stage at Caesars Palace.

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment because [they're] throwing s--- on stage? Have you seen them," Adele told her audience at her Weekends with Adele residency in a fan-recorded video .

"I f---ing dare you. Dare you throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you," she cautioned the crowd while toting a T-shirt gun in her arms and firing it off into the audience with gusto.

"Stop throwing things at the artist, when you can shoot things to people," Adele said , starting to laugh.

"It's a total reverse, I've gotta go back over and give my T-shirt gun back," she noted of the irony of the situation.

"I've been seeing these people," she continued, as she walked across the stage. "These people have lost it. Can you imagine?"

Singer Bebe Rexha was not able to brush off a cellphone being thrown at her as quickly as Drake was. Last month, Rexha was hit in the face with a cellphone, resulting in the arrest of a man and the singer getting stitches in New York City.

The " I'm Good (Blue) " singer gave fans a glimpse of her injuries, sharing pictures to Instagram.

"I'm good," she cheekily commented, despite having a bruised left eye.

Last week, Ballerini was the victim of a similar incident. The country star was singing her song " If You Go Down " when she was hit in the eye by a bracelet.

Turning her head and eventually her entire body away from the audience, Ballerini was quickly attended to by one of her band members. After several moments, Ballerini eventually walked off-stage.

Upon returning, she implored fans to please say something if they do not feel safe among the crowd.

"If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know. There's security everywhere tonight. If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling or anything — always flag it. Don't throw things, you know?" she added. "I always want shows of mine — every show for every artist — but I'm in control of this one, I just want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids here. Will you help me do that tonight, please?" she asked her audience.

She later took to her Instagram story to elaborate on what happened, writing, "I'm fine. Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me. We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue. That's all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all."

She also clapped back at trolls in her comments section, saying, "Stiches is the bar. No stitches. No post," referencing the incident with Rexha.

Ballerini wrote along with a screenshot of the comments, "also just gonna leave this right here. a sad, scary world we live in."

