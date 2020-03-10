Jane Seymour, 69, says she doesn’t retouch her swimsuit photos on Instagram: 'It's just me out there'

At age 69, Jane Seymour is feeling more confident than ever.

The British actress, who enjoys showcasing her sizzling swimsuit snaps on Instagram, insisted she doesn’t edit them for her followers.

“I don’t retouch any of those pictures, it’s just me out there,” the former Bond girl told People magazine on Tuesday. “You can tell in the one in the waterfall, I certainly didn’t put hair and makeup and do anything for that. I was getting splashed by a serious, serious waterfall there.”

Seymour told the outlet there’s really no secret behind her glowing confidence. Instead, she would tell other women to maintain balance in their lives.

“I felt that there are a lot of people I know who just give up,” she explained. “They have the babies and they say, ‘OK, I’m done caring about how I look and staying in shape.’ And then I think they think that people like me go to exotic spas and do all kinds of special treatments and I don’t do any of that.

“I think I wanted to show people what would happen if you just did a very simple regimen like I do, where you’re not on any specialty diet, you eat as sensible as you can, everything in moderation.”

When it comes to staying in shape, Seymour told the outlet she prefers a Mediterranean diet full of fish, nuts and vegetables. Seymour is also a big supporter of a no-nonsense skincare regimen.

“I exfoliate really, really well,” she said. “Then I use Crepe Erase — and I tend to use a lot of it. I love it and I put it in the regular places — on my chest, my arms, my legs and even my face. It’s all about plumping this skin up and enabling it to reset itself, too.”

When Seymour turned the big 6-9 on Feb. 15, she dished on her youthful secrets to Fox News.

“I know nobody believes it, but it’s true… I’m eating sensibly, but not on some crazy diet,” the former “Dr. Quinn” star said at the time. “I work out, but I don’t do anything insane, because I’ve had injuries over the years and I know what my body can and can’t do. That’s basically it.

“I recently just dropped 14 pounds,” she continued. “I kind of got used to being bigger. Not that I was really huge or anything, but… in my family there is type 2 diabetes. And my blood work was bordering on pre-diabetic. I told my doctor, 'You must be kidding. I'm smaller than anyone I know!' And he said, 'Well, it's not your fault, but if you lose at least six pounds, you will reverse it.' So, that was the first moment. And then one of my best friends… he completely reversed his through a different way of eating.

“I’m not doing anything terribly clever. I'm just doing intermittent fasting, but nothing huge. And I happen to like healthy food. We grow all our own food organically in the back garden. A lot of it in pots, which is, again, things that anyone can do. Even if you don't have a garden, you can grow things in containers and... eat everything in moderation. And because I'm not thinking about myself all the time -- I'm thinking about other things and I've got the kids or the grandchildren and I'm working -- that gives me the energy that I need.”

Seymour also told Fox News that her fitness routine is “very sporadic” these days.

“I try to get my heartbeat up with fast walking at least three times a week,” she said. “I also work out with a trainer and I'll do about 20 minutes on a stationary bicycle, the spin bicycle, but not spinning like crazy. I do my own form of it, usually with weights, as well. So I try to do the upper body at the same time as the lower body. And then I do Pilates and Gyrotonics, which I swear by.”

“So, things that are really good for my particular body, like the bridge and plank, I can do anywhere in any hotel room or anywhere at any time,” Seymour shared. “I don't need to go to the gym to do the things that are actually really good for my body. And having been a dancer, you have an understanding of form. So when you work out, I think you are very careful about having good form. Whereas some people just throw themselves in the gym. If you don't have proper form, you can injure yourself.”