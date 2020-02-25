SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek: 6 ways the cover girl stays in shape

Former New England Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek knows a thing or two about heating things up at the beach.

And while the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl knows how to rock a bikini with loads of confidence, the Connecticut native insisted it’s all about embracing her curves without feeling pressure to look a certain way.

“Being bikini-ready for me is wherever I am at,” the 28-year-old previously told Fox News. “Before, I had to look a certain way. That’s why I’m so happy that I got into Sports Illustrated at this age because I’m a lot wiser. I look at life differently. I look at my body differently. I look at the changes that my body goes through, as a woman, a lot differently.”

For Kostek, finding the right workouts for your personality, as well as enjoying a well- balanced diet, have been essential in helping her both look and feel good, no matter where she is in her health journey.

Here are six simple way the star stays in shape:

Adding resistance

Kostek revealed that you don’t have to hit the gym just to break a sweat. Whether you’re at home or on vacation, she said you can still enhance your shape without a trainer or fancy equipment. “I’m on the road a lot, so I’m always carrying resistance bands with me,” she told Fox News in August 2019. “They’ve helped me stay toned and keep the muscles activated.”

Eating clean



Kostek also told Fox News she’s a big fan of indulging in fresh fruits and vegetables to stay full longer, all while ditching processed foods. “I love eating clean,” she said. “Like for lunch, I’ll have a wrap with hummus, avocado, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and bell peppers with a little bit of olive oil and pink Himalayan salt… I believe everything can be enjoyed in moderation. I don’t believe in crash dieting.”

Enjoy some self-care

In September 2019, Kostek admitted to Us Weekly she’s all about incorporating lymphatic drainage massages to help minimize with water retention. “I try to go as often as needed, which is rare with all of my travel,” she explained. “I immediately notice sculpting in my legs and abdomen, where I hold a lot of inflammation and water weight. I like how refresh I feel immediately after the treatment is completed.”

Hitting the dance floor

Kostek also told Us Weekly that if she ever needs an extra pick-me-up, busting a move on the dance floor is her preferred way of letting loose. “I feel most confident when I am in a dance studio alone,” she told the outlet. “Feeling the music and natural movement of my body is when I feel most free and happy.” Reebok.com also shared Kostek was accustomed to “several hours of cardio a day” with the help of dancing alone. “I am quite literally never not dancing,” she told the blog. “Whether there’s music, there’s not music, it’s an appropriate time to dance or not, I’m dancing. I like to bring energy into rooms and make dance an icebreaker.”

Partnering with a gym buddy



In October 2018, Kostek told Sports Illustrated that her boyfriend, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, encourages her to test her stamina with a grueling workout session. “His work ethic is super strong,” she said. “His endurance exceeds mine so it sets the standard really high… I don’t want to move on to the next workout until I can get at least half the speed or one rep that is the speed he was at.” The star also told TMZ Live the 30-year-old’s workout routine is perfect for an SI Swimsuit cover girl. “I’m doing the same workouts [as him],” she said. “Maybe not the same weight, but I’ll do just as many reps and he’ll push me until I can’t go anymore.”

Mixing it up



A typical routine just doesn’t work for a busy girl on the go. Kostek previously told The Improper Bostonian variety is essential to keeping her moving. “Because I’m on the go a lot, I love to mix it up,” she explained. “If I’m in Los Angeles, I’ll take some Rumble [boxing] classes, and another day, I’ll be in the gym on my own, and then sometimes I’ll work with a trainer.”