Paulina Porizkova, 54, stuns in bikini while admiring waterfall: 'You are blessed in every way'

Paulina Porizkova is enjoying plenty of me time.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner shared a snap of herself on Instagram where she’s spotted rocking a black bikini while vacationing in Costa Rica.

“And at the end of the dusty road is this — a beautiful waterfall,” the 54-year-old captioned the photo. “And then you cool down and wash the dust off. And then get back on the ATV for some more adventures and dirt.”

The Czech-born model, who was cut out of her estranged husband Ric Ocasek’s will before his death in September 2019, previously hinted on social media the trip may have been a gift from close friends.

“Imagine, after going through an emotional hell — to land here,” she wrote. “Being surrounded by saltwater the temperature of your mother womb, the sounds of monkeys chattering in trees, the scent of damp green leaves and night blooming jasmine, sipping a Negroni while the sun sets over the ocean on the horizon.”

“Grateful doesn’t even begin to describe it,” Porizkova continued. “Thank you with all my heart @straphanger1 ( If you wonder how a newly impoverished widow can afford this amazingness, let me just say I have the worlds most wonderful FRIENDS.). I hope you can handle a few weeks of totally shameless vacationing from me, because how could I not just photograph this?”

Porizkova’s followers were quick to support the star.

“Paulina, you are blessed in every way,” one commented.”

“Enjoy and recuperate sistah,” added another. “So deserved and needed. No guilt allowed here.”

“You deserve it,” chimed one user. “Thanks for being a role model for so many of us natural beauties!!!”

The cover girl’s statements come days after a lengthy sit-down interview with “CBS This Morning” in which she opened up about her relationship with her estranged husband before his death. Specifically, she spoke candidly about the pain she still feels upon learning that she’d been cut out of his will because, in Ocasek’s words, “she abandoned me.”

"It made the grieving process really, really tricky," she explained.

"I would love to be able to be sad and miss him and not also feel this incredible hurt and betrayal," Porizkova added.

The supermodel and The Cars’ frontman married in 1989. They began divorce proceedings in 2017 but remained living together in the same home up until Ocasek’s death due to heart disease.

The 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer was found dead in his New York City apartment by Porizkova.

"I found him still asleep when bringing him his Sunday morning coffee," she wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time. "I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realized that during the night he had peacefully passed on. We appreciate the great outpouring of love. We, his family and friends, are completely and utterly devastated by his untimely and unexpected death and would appreciate the privacy to mourn in private."

Speaking with “CBS This Morning,” she referred to that day as “the worst moment of my life.”

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.