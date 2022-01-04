Jana Duggar's charge of endangering the welfare of a child settled outside of court

Jana Duggar 's charge of endangering the welfare of a child has been adjudicated, Fox News can exclusively report.

Jana, 31, was charged with the misdemeanor in September, court documents revealed. On Tuesday, an official at the district court in Elm Springs, Arkansas confirmed to Fox News Digital the case has been settled outside of court. An attorney for Jana did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

News of Jana's charge came to light in December, just one day after her older brother, Josh Duggar, was convicted on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. Jana broke her silence on the charge last month, explaining that one of the children she was babysitting escaped outdoors alone. She described it as an "accident."

JANA DUGGAR CHARGED WITH ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A MINOR IN ARKANSAS

"The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw [the] child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed," Jana's statement about the matter began in an Instagram Story.

Her post continued: "They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community. I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied. In the end I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely and that's truly what mattered most to me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jana's previously scheduled court appearance on Jan. 10 will not take place, a court official said.

Jana's cousin Amy Duggar King came to her defense after news of her charge first made headlines.

"I will call out what is right and I will call out what is wrong. This couldn't have been intentional," King wrote on Instagram.

"I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out," King continued. "Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there's so many of them and you only have two eyes!! It's a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you."

Jana's sister, Jessa Duggar Seewald, also spoke out in support. She wrote on Instagram: "Bottom line – it was an innocent mistake. She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely. Could've happened to anyone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jessa also asked for the public to "give the girl a break."

Meanwhile, Josh Duggar is currently in jail as he awaits a date for a sentencing hearing.