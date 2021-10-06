Amy Duggar King reflects on surviving domestic abuse: 'Enough is enough'

Amy Duggar King opened up about being in two past abusive relationships in the hopes her story can help others.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the reality TV star wrote a candid and vulnerable post on Instagram explaining how she was treated and manipulated by two different men.

She recalled one night, in particular, that is seared in her memory.

"We were at a New Years party at some millionaire's house and he was telling a story but he wasn't telling the story right so I said 'No, babe, it went like this,'" she wrote.

King, 35, continued, "Thinking that wouldn't be a big deal to just tell the story right? He asked if we could go talk in the hallway and the second we got away from people he grabbed me by the neck and grabbed my hair and hit my head against the wall several times and told me to never make him look bad again."

She said his temper only worsened when they got home.

"He became furious broke a vase and then got into his family vault and showed me the ring he had for me and tossed it in the yard," she described.

That wasn't the only man she encountered who was abusive. King said she was dating another person and one night when they were watching TV.

"He said to me ‘I bet you are thinking about another guy right now,’" she recalled. "And I was like ‘Umm no.’ And he got up and screamed 'DON'T LIE TO ME!!' Broke the DVD, and I was like 'What the hell is wrong with you' and he was like why are you with me?"

"He told me nobody ever leaves him. He then became like the freaking hulk & slammed his hand against his large TV and broke it into a million pieces and was throwing things and then raised his first like he was going hit me," King wrote.

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH," the TV personality declared, "Imagine the nightmare if I would have married either man?"

King warned that "abuse starts small" and "they figure out what they can get away with and then it leads to more and more and more until they literally cannot stop."

She is currently married to Dillon King and they share a two-year-old son named Daxton Ryan. The couple tied the knot in 2015.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or go to thehotline.org.