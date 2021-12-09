Josh Duggar seen smiling in mugshot photo after receiving guilty verdict in child pornography trial

Josh Duggar was seen smiling in his mugshot photo after being convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Duggar was immediately taken into custody Thursday following the conclusion of his trial.

The jury in Fayetteville, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced.

"Regardless of wealth, social status, or fame, our office will continue to seek out all individuals who seek to abuse children and victimize them through the downloading, possession, and sharing of child pornography," U.S. Attorney Clay Fowlkes of the western district of Arkansas, which prosecuted the case, said during court.

Duggar's defense attorney said the team respects the jury's verdict but does plan to appeal.

"We respect the jury's verdict and we look forward to continuing this fight on appeal," said Justin Gelfand, one of Duggar's defense attorneys.

The Duggar family rose to fame after appearing on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting." The show was pulled from the network in 2015 after allegations Josh had sexually abused four of his sisters and a babysitter became public knowledge.

Duggar’s trial took place as his father, Jim Bob Duggar, runs in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in northwest Arkansas. Jim Bob Duggar was also featured prominently on the TLC show and previously served in the Arkansas House.

Jim Bob previously testified during an evidentiary hearing. He was subpoenaed by the prosecution and confirmed his son had come to him around 2002 with the admission that he inappropriately touched four minor females, identified as Jane Does 1 through 4. However, Jim Bob said he couldn't remember the specifics of the conversation when pressed by the government.

Many of Duggar's family members attended his trial over the last week. On Tuesday, Jim Bob sat in the third row during the court session, next to Joy-Anna Duggar's husband Austin Forsyth, according to reports. He was seen speaking with Jana Duggar and other family members during breaks in the trial.

Fox News' Nate Day and The Associated Press contributed to this report.